Company donates $50,000 to parks project

EDWARDSVILLE — The community-wide fundraising effort to enhance recreational facilities received a donation of $50,000 at last night’s City Council meeting for the Plummer Family Park.

J.F. Electric, on behalf of the Fowler family, presented the check to the city of Edwardsville. This is the third time the company has donated to the campaign, helping to fund the state-of-the-art Sports Park near the Interstate 55 corridor.

The new Sports Park will have something for everyone. The green space will include softball, baseball, soccer fields and more. The most recent donation will be used toward creating much-needed recreational space for ball and soccer teams in need of fields. J.F. Electric is excited about partnering with the city of Edwardsville for this project, and plans to continue this partnership for the duration of the city’s A Better Place to Play Campaign.

“J.F. Electric is proud to continue to support and invest in the city of Edwardsville ‘s A Better Place to Play Campaign to ensure the youth in our community have the best facilities to use,” Jonathon Fowler of J.F. Electric said. “Providing a fun, safe environment for everyone in our community is an investment we’re happy to make.”

The Plummer Family Park is the second of three parks being funded and developed by the A Better Place to Play campaign. The Leon Corlew Park and splash pad opened in 2016, getting ready to celebrate its third year of operation. An Ice Rink and Teen Center on the Edwardsville School District grounds is also being planned. The Ice Rink and Teen Center would help fill the need for ice time in the area and support many of the local hockey and figure skating needs.

For those interested in donating to A Better Place to Play, there are many options. The city offers coupon booklets for businesses or individuals wanting to make monthly donations to one of the recreational facilities or to the general fund. For more information about the campaign and how to become a sponsor, contact Katie Grable of Edwardsville Parks and Recreation at (618) 692-7538.

The campaign partners with the Edwardsville Community Foundation, so all donations are tax-deductible to the extent allowed by law. To donate, visit betterplacetoplay.com or edwardsvillecommunityfoundation.org. Donations may also be mailed to Edwardsville Community Foundation to P.O. Box 102, Edwardsville, IL 62025. Make a notation on your check that the funds are to be applied to the “A Better Place to Play” Campaign. If you wish to support a specific parks project, also notate the designated park with your donation.

A Better Place to Play can be found on Facebook and on Twitter.

