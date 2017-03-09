Company donates $50,000 to recreation campaign

× Expand Greg Fowler (second from left) holds a check with Mayor Hal Patton representing a $50,000 donation made by J.F. Electric to the A Better Place to Play campaign.

EDWARDSVILLE — J.F. Electric presented a $50,000 donation to the A Better Place to Play Campaign in support of the Plummer Family Sports Park at the March 7 Edwardsville City Council meeting.

This is the second $50,000 donation the electrical contracting company has made to the campaign, totaling an investment of $100,000. The Plummer Family Sports Park will be near the Interstate 55 corridor in Edwardsville and will provide state-of-the-art facilities for outdoor sports like baseball, softball, soccer and potentially more.

Greg Fowler of J.F. Electric said he is excited about the partnership with the city of Edwardsville for the campaign.

“We wanted to step up and do what we could to make the sports park a reality for our community,” he said. “Supporting our local youths and their interests in sports is an important investment and one that we plan to support even further in the future.”

The campaign was created in 2015 to raise community funds to help develop three new parks in Edwardsville. Last summer the first of the three parks opened, leaving only the Plummer Family Sports Park and proposed ice rink and teen center on the table for development.

“J.F. Electric is such a wonderful community partner,” Edwardsville Mayor Hal Patton said. “As a community, we should feel so very fortunate to have a company like J.F. Electric committed to improving the quality of life for us all. Their investment in our campaign is a great boost to the development of the Plummer Family Sports Park project, as we are currently in the planning phase and hoping to break ground this fall.”

Patton also emphasized the new sports park being a collaboration of the community’s ideas and requirements.

“Because we want to make sure the community is involved in the planning for the Plummer Family Sports Park, an online survey is available to offer suggestions for its development,” he said.

The survey is available at the A Better Place to Play website. There is also a sports park steering committee leading the charge.

Patton indicated that grant funding, such as the Metro East Park & Recreation District grant, and sponsorships make up a large percentage of the funds needed to build the Plummer Family Sports Park and proposed Ice Hockey Rink/Teen Center.

Residents interested in contributing to the campaign are being encouraged to make donations through the campaign website or through the Edwardsville Community Foundation. Donations may also be mailed to Edwardsville Community Foundation at P.O. Box 102, Edwardsville, IL 62025. Donors are asked to make a notation on the check that the funds are to be applied to the A Better Place to Play campaign. To support a specific parks project, notate the designated park with your donation. Donations to the campaign are tax-deductible.

For information, call (618) 692-7538.

betterplacetoplay.com

edwardsvillecommunityfoundation.org

