Concert to pay tribute to legendary country music vocalists

× Expand Tom Waselchuk and Lindsey Juarez will present Sweet Dreams & Honky Tonks: The Music and Lives of Hank Williams, Loretta Lynn, Patsy Cline and Johnny Cash at 3 p.m. Sunday, April 30, in Hatheway Cultural Center at Lewis and Clark Community College in Godfrey.

Greater Alton Concert Association will present the final concert of the 2016-2017 season at 3 p.m. Sunday, April 30, in Hatheway Cultural Center at Lewis and Clark Community College in Godfrey.

Sweet Dreams & Honky Tonks: The Music and Lives of Hank Williams, Loretta Lynn, Patsy Cline and Johnny Cash is a classic country music revue featuring the best-loved songs of four of America’s greatest and most influential singers. This dynamic show celebrates their lives and careers in story and song. Guests will enjoy songs like “I’m So Lonesome I Could Cry,” “Coal Miner’s Daughter,” “Crazy” and the ever-popular “Jackson.”

Sweet Dreams & Honky Tonks stars two veteran performers. Lindsey Juarez is a dynamic singer and consummate performer who has sung just about every style of popular music, performing in scores of revues with her sister duo The Giese Girls and as a soloist, starring in the Fabulous Fifties Live! show in Wisconsin Dells for five seasons. Juarez was also lead vocalist on Holland America and Celebrity Cruises for four years. Tom Waselchuk is a singer, multi-instrumentalist, composer and producer who has performed for more than three decades, sometimes juggling multiple projects but always keeping one foot planted firmly in country music.

Waselchuk’s band, The Dang-Its, is the show’s backup band. The group was named 2013 Country/Bluegrass Performer of the Year by the Madison Area Music Awards, and its most recent release, “A Lick of Sense,” won the Madison Area Music Association’s 2014 Country/Bluegrass Album of the Year. In 2014 and 2015, The Dang-Its were regular guest artists on Midwest Country, a music showcase broadcast Saturday evenings in prime time by the RFD-TV network.

Along with Waselchuk, The Dang-Its include Rick Nass on pedal steel guitar, Matt Rodgers on upright bass, Mark Luhring on drums and Doug Brown on guitar, banjo and violin.

Advance tickets are available by calling (618) 468-4222 or checking the association’s website for a list of local outlets. Cash, check and credit cards will be accepted at the door. Prices are $25 in advance and $27 at the door. Parking is free.

