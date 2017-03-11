Concerts at the casino

× Expand Jenny Marlowe Marvin Two-Way Crossing's two-night Argosy engagement will be at 8 p.m. March 17-18.

A new series of concerts will begin at the Argosy Casino’s Music Hall thanks to Don Lanier of Alton, owner of Pearl Pro Audio.

“We’re kind of going back in time,” he said. “Back in the ‘90s, our company produced all of the major shows at the Argosy. During that time, we managed the event production, so I would provide staff and crew and we had a very successful run.”

Lanier took a break from entertainment when he left the music business in 1999.

“There were management changes and things went in a different direction,” he said. “I myself went in a different direction and I decided to go work for a trucking company. However, I kept getting pulled back to the entertainment thing. Argosy had built a new showroom and I went to a couple of shows, and it kind of put a bug in me. I wanted to get back to managing the shows.

“I wrote some letters and made some calls,” he said. “Sara McGibany with Alton Main Street knew a guy from the casino and told him that I wanted to get involved. So she put the two of us together and we had conversations and meetings. I wanted to work toward getting back into the showroom and bringing in national acts and producing entertainment.”

Lanier’s goal is to add to the city’s entertainment options. In addition, he also believes this concert series will draw more crowds not only to Argosy, but to Alton’s other downtown businesses.

“We are doing our shows early enough so if someone from St. Louis or Alton wants to go out and game a little, but go downtown to some other bars, there is still plenty of time to do so,” he said. “I want to complement the town. I want us to have an entertainment facility where people can come downtown, have dinner, see a show, do a little gaming, go across the street to another business and continue to build our downtown area. I think we have a great downtown. A lot of people are moving down there and new styles of business are popping up. Alton is becoming a fixture again, a go-to destination. Entertainment creates a buzz all in itself.”

With this concert series, Lanier wants to bring in fresh, new entertainment. Staying true to his word, he is starting off with an up-and-coming Nashville-based band, Two Way Crossing. With their breathtaking vocals, this husband and wife vocal duo is full of energy. Their first radio hit, “Car Trouble,” landed at 37 on the MusicRow Country Breakout chart and the band is touring in support of its second hit, “Deja Vu.” Their two-night Argosy engagement will be at 8 p.m. March 17-18.

“I was looking for a band that can perform and entertain,” Lanier said. “I’ve been speaking with their agent, and Two Way Crossing has vocals that are incredibly tight and their music has great sound and mixture. I know, I could have gone with a bigger name who might sell tickets faster, but I want to go for the up-and-coming, people who are going to make their mark.

“Entertainment has changed a lot,” he said. “It’s a roller coaster. I’m old school, and I don’t believe bands should stand up on stage, smoke and talk to themselves and discuss band practice. I believe they should come out on stage and direct their focus to the audience. Focus on what makes us smile, dance and feel good. That is what you’ll see from my shows. I am not going to rehash ancient history with a lot of legacy bands.”

Next up will be The Boat Drunks at 8 p.m. Friday, April 14.

In regards to the Music Hall’s long-term plans, Lanier is doing two shows a month but is looking at expanding to a show every weekend. There have also been talks about dinner shows and bands.

“The door is wide open,” he said. “Just know that we really want to bring in shows that are new and fresh that people may not have seen before.”

All shows are for ages 21 and older. Tickets cost $15 for general admission and $20 for assigned seating, and can be purchased through Metrotix at metrotix.com or (314) 534-1111. Parking is free and valet service is available.

For more information, contact Lanier at peaveypro@gmail.com.

