Concrete collaboration

GLEN CARBON — The village of Glen Carbon plans to team up with Collinsville Township and the city of Troy to reconstruct a two-mile section of Old Troy Road in 2018.

The reconstruction of the two-lane road will start on Mont Road and will end at Illinois 162. Father McGivney High School and Rinkel Produce are both along that stretch.

Glen Carbon Mayor Rob Jackstadt said work will probably start in May and could last 18 to 24 months. The cost of the project is $7.32 million.

“Collinsville Township contributed toward their small portion of Old Troy Road, which is just south of Father McGivney and north of 162, and will be contributing $520,000 towards the reconstruction cost, and the city of Troy also contributed $300,000 because they have a subdivision that is in the city of Troy very close to the Old Troy Road reconstruction project,” Jackstadt said. “We’re very pleased they worked collaboratively with us to help make this project a reality.”

Jackstadt said village officials have talked about making improvements on Old Troy Road for five years.

“There was no money,” he said. “There was no capital bill. You flip the page and ask, ‘Hey, Glen Carbon, when are you going to fix it?’ We’re saying we’re trying to be good stewards of taxpayers’ money and trying to get the appropriate funding from the state, which normally would have contributed significant funds for this type of road improvement. So we couldn’t wait any longer. That’s why we went forward and said, ‘We can’t wait for the state to do a capital bill.’ We had to move forward and take care of it ourselves, which is unfortunate because of the regional nature of Old Troy Road.”

The mayor said the project will be huge for not only Glen Carbon residents, but for surrounding communities such as Troy and Maryville.

“There are a lot of Glen Carbon residents that may not really use Old Troy Road, but the number is increasing,” he said. “They may use it to get their kids to Cassens (Elementary at Glen Crossing Road) and utilize it that way. But more importantly, a lot of people use it as an option to 159 to get to and through Glen Carbon and into the shopping and regional areas of Glen Carbon. So we realize it’s probably as important to non-residents as it is to Glen Carbon residents. That’s why the board thought it was so fair that the sales tax be used because a lot of the sales tax would be paid by people who shop at Glen Carbon and who may not reside in Glen Carbon.”

Jackstadt said with the road being reconstructed, drivers may have to take an alternate route.

“The southern part (of the road) might be open,” he said. “People could either avoid Old Troy Road in its entirety and either take I-55 up to I-270 and get off at 159 or they’ll take 162 and get off at 159.’’

Village officials put forth a .25 percent non-home rule sales tax increase proposal in November 2016 to help pay for the cost of the construction of Old Troy Road.

“That was the first thing that needed to happen because we don’t have that type of money in our pockets, so we had to come up with a financing ability to do that,” Jackstadt said. “So once that started last November, then we started to proceed with finalizing engineering and getting the agreements with Collinsville Township and the city of Troy. Over a period of time, those things have come into place. Now, we’re going to be issuing bonds to start the idea of getting the money that we need to go with this project, so the money will be there when we need it next year.”

