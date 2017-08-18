Conference to focus on elder abuse

× Expand senior citizen alone

ALTON — The National Council on Aging reports that Americans older than 60 have experienced some form of elder abuse and very few have been reported to the authorities.

The Third Judicial Circuit Family Violence Prevention Council, Oasis Women’s Center, Senior Services Plus, the Madison County State’s Attorney’s Office, Alton Police Department and AARP are hosting a free conference, Understanding Elder Abuse: Protect Our Seniors, from 1:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 25, at Senior Services Plus School House Grill, 2603 N. Rodgers Ave., Alton.

Open to the public, this event aims to heighten awareness about elder abuse and increase the ability to recognize and report incidents. Information on agencies, organizations, and individuals that work closely with these issues will be available. Speakers will discuss various topics and will take questions at the end.

The combination of the aging of a major portion of the population, along with issues such as abuse and access to justice, have led to the creation of an Elder Justice Initiative and new court services that will be outlined by Chief Judge David Hylla and State’s Attorney Tom Gibbons.

Judge Barbara Crowder will present the opening portion of the conference along with the state’s attorney. The final hour will consist of an expert panel to speak and answer questions from attendees. Representatives from Southwestern Illinois Visiting Nurses Association, Centerstone, Land of Lincoln Legal Assistance Foundation, and Ombudsman Chris Sutton from Senior Services Plus will be available.

Residents from Marian Heights Apartments and Skyline Towers, both in Alton, will have shuttle transportation provided. Call (618) 465-3298 to inquire about the shuttle service. Contact Senior Services Plus for additional information or to RSVP to this event at (618) 465-3298 ext. 146. RSVPs are encouraged but not required.

