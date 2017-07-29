Congressional candidate casts eye to GOP-held seat

ALTON — To many people, the contentious political atmosphere is “just the way things are.”

Adam King begs to differ.

“People say, ‘Well, that’s just politics,’” he said. “But if you send the right person to office, you can change the politics.”

King said he believes he is that right person. Last month, the Alton native announced his run for the Democratic nomination for the 12th Congressional District. A win would pit him against U.S. Rep. Mike Bost (R-Murphysboro).

“People are tired of the dysfunction in D.C.,” he said. “I want to bring bipartisanship back to Washington so that people aren’t villainized if they talk to or work with someone across the aisle.”

King, 31, has always had an interest in politics, how it differs regionally and culturally and how it affects people’s daily lives. He received a political science degree from Southern Illinois University Edwardsville, then earned a master’s in geography. He earned a second master’s in peace and conflict resolution through the University of Catalonia.

A graduate school project comparing water infrastructure of developed and developing countries connected him to Teresa Cranmer, founder of the Mustard Seed Peace Project. King became involved with the organization and is on its board. He’s traveled to Guatemala a number of times on behalf of the organization’s water and school remodeling projects. The trips confirmed his belief that the United States can improve the quality of life in other communities while furthering its interests abroad.

“We have a lot that we can give back to the world, and international diplomacy can be about more than geopolitical war games and trade deals,” he said. “Our humanitarian agencies have some of the best chances of displaying the U.S. in a positive light, working with groups on the ground to empower people and their communities, winning over the hearts and minds of those groups.”

King spent two years as an intern with former Democratic U.S. Rep. Jerry Costello, who was in Congress from 1988 to 2013. Under him, King learned how Costello structured his staff and operations so his office ran like a “well-oiled machine,” something King plans to emulate. But, more importantly, he was impressed with how Costello kept constituents a top priority.

“Every constituent who called into the office was met with a polite voice on our end of the line and the staff worked diligently to answer any question and assist with any problem,” King said. “I would like the people of the 12th District treated as a priority once again.”

King and his wife, Stephanie, whom he married in June, discussed a run for political office for a couple years before King announced his candidacy.

“We decided that, given the political climate and lack of cooperation, it was time to set our platform,” he said.

Renewable energy, infrastructure, jobs, and retraining programs are key points. King said he’d love to focus on renewable energy, not just for jobs, but also as a way for people to save money on their bills. Solar energy and hydropower are on his radar.

“We have the third-largest river system and we’re not using it to its full potential,” he said. “I’d like to see hydropower research done.”

Tied to the local river system is the idea that the 12th District can be a hub for the distribution of goods with a global perspective. Maintaining the Melvin Price Locks and Dam is a significant piece of that hub.

“It’s important to invest in infrastructure in every manner, including water and rail,” King said. “For every $1 we spend, we get between $1.50 and $3 back. It will be a net positive.”

There were 3,700 coal miners in 2015, he said. Secondary and tertiary jobs associated with coal mining added to the coal industry. But coal mining is no longer the fuel of choice, having been replaced by cleaner and cheaper natural gas.

“Those jobs aren’t coming back — there are a multitude of factors that prevent that,” King said. “But that’s the reality of it.”

He said the implementation of retraining programs should be a legislative priority. He cites one program, Solarize Madison County/Glen Carbon, as an example of how miners could be retrained to have jobs in a growing sector while offering a renewable energy source to help residents reduce their energy bills.

King said his campaign will not accept money from political action committees and large corporations, but instead will be “purely a grassroots campaign, funded by donations from individuals and small businesses.” In addition, he said, he and his wife will take only the congressional district’s median income as their salary.

“If we’re going to live in this district, we should be experiencing life as someone who lives here,” he said. “This will allow us to create middle-class solutions.”

