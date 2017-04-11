Congressional Prayer Breakfast to feature entrepreneur, philanthropist

COLLINSVILLE — Internationally renowned businessman and philanthropist Bob Williamson will be the featured speaker at the 19th annual Congressional Prayer Breakfast at 7 a.m. Monday, May 1, at Gateway Center.

The event, hosted by the Christian Business Men’s Committee, will bring U.S. Reps. John Shimkus of the 15th District, Rodney Davis of the 13th District and Mike Bost of the 12th District together for a morning of prayer for the region and the country.

Williamson founded Horizon Software International, one of the most profitable food service technology companies in the United States, which sold for $75 million in 2008. Most recently, he developed the $40 million Honey Lake Resort and Spa in Tallahassee, Fla.

He was a finalist for the Ernst and Young Entrepreneur of the Year Award, previously won by Michael Dell of Dell Computers; and was selected as the Gwinnett Business Person of the Year by the Gwinnett Chamber of Commerce, the third-largest chamber in the country.

Williamson is deeply involved with prison ministry and serves on the Board of Directors for the Bill Glass Prison Ministry. He speaks at prison events and business events. Williamson founded and attends Honey Lake Church and Worldwide Ministries in Greenville, Fla. In 2012, he founded The Jesus Alliance in an effort to unite the church and work toward global revival.

For the 19th consecutive year, Steve Jankowski, interim general manager of WSIE Radio, will serve as the master of ceremonies.

Tickets can be purchased for $25 for a single seat or $200 for a table of 8. For information, call (618) 463-6850. There will be a $1 per seat shipping and handling fee for credit card orders.

People who prefer to pay by check can mail their check along with a self-addressed stamped envelope to Congressional Prayer Breakfast, Answer Midwest Inc., 307 Henry St., Suite 207, Alton, IL 62002-6326.

Follow AdVantage News on Facebook and Twitter