Congressional Prayer Breakfast to mark two decades

The CBMC (Christian Business Men’s Committee) invites the whole community to join in the 20th anniversary celebration of its annual prayer breakfast at 7 a.m. Monday, April 30, at Gateway Center.

Organizers are expecting more than 750 people to join the celebration as U.S. Rep. John Shimkus of the 15th District, U.S. Rep. Rodney Davis of the 13th District, and U.S. Rep. Mike Bost of the 12th District unite for a morning of prayer and inspiration.

The event started in 1998 when then-new congressman Shimkus and local businessman Gary Tedrick felt led to bring the community together to recognize God’s calling on our lives.

This year’s speaker will be Adam Hall, who founded The Word on Business to help business owners maximize their impact. In 1994, Hall began an accounting firm with five clients and by 2000 grew the practice to 1,300 clients, but he ran himself so hard it negatively affected his health and he was declared uninsurable at the age of 28.

Since then, Hall has re-engineered his practice to run in accordance with Biblical wisdom, and it has become a blessing and a ministry. The experience inspired him to create TWOB, an organization that helps business owners achieve their best. He will be sharing that wisdom with all of those attending the breakfast.

Steve Jankowski, interim general manager of WSIE Radio, will again serve as the master of ceremonies for the 20th consecutive year. Prior to coming to SIUE, he spent nearly 35 years as a broadcast journalist.

Tickets can be purchased for $25 for a single seat or $200 for a table of 8 with a $1 per seat charge for credit card orders. Call (618) 463-6850 to purchase tickets or for more information,

People who prefer to pay by check can mail their check along with a self-addressed stamped envelope to: Congressional Prayer Breakfast, Answer Midwest Inc., 307 Henry St., Suite 207, Alton, IL 62002-6326

Follow AdVantage News on Facebook and Twitter