Congressman tours America’s Central Port

GRANITE CITY | U.S. Rep. Mike Bost (R-12th District) recently toured America’s Central Port in Granite City following an announcement last month that the port would receive a $2.27 million Economic Development Administration grant for construction of a new rail line.

The rail construction will enhance the link between manufacturers and the nation’s freight transportation network and boost the region’s economic readiness and competitiveness.

“America’s Central Port supports over 1,000 jobs and has a massive economic impact on the Metro East region,” Bost said. “Our community will continue to experience economic growth as the port expands through both private investment and grants like this.”

The total project cost is $3,270,000 and will result in 16 jobs created, 32 jobs saved, and $1.2 million in private investment.

This investment funds the construction of a rail spur, rail uploading pit and driveway improvements to serve the primary harbor storage building at America’s Central Port Manufacturing and Transportation Facility. The project also will repair and renovate the site to allow the port to attract new tenants to the property, which will bring in new investment, jobs, and related economic activity to diversify and strengthen the regional economy.

More information on EDA’s grant process and investment process can be found online.

