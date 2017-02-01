Construction crunch

EDWARDSVILLE — Anyone who has been to Edwardsville lately has probably noticed ongoing construction projects around the city. They’ve been abundant lately, causing annoyances for motorists.

Though they may cause hassles, these projects are part of continuous efforts to maintain and improve the third-oldest city in Illinois. The construction work, which falls into several categories, is in various stages of completion, and more improvements are on the horizon.

Roadwork

The major ongoing road construction under way in Edwardsville is the South Buchanan Street reconstruction project, which has been going on for several months.

The project includes upgrading the water lines in the area and replacing a storm sewer system, water main, sidewalk, ramps, curbs, crosswalks and pavement. The existing asphalt pavement is being replaced with concrete for longevity.

The work is being done from St. Boniface Church to Market Basket.

“It’s an older area of town that we had no choice but to upgrade,” Mayor Hal Patton said.

The entire reconstruction cost approximately $2.5 million, according to Patton, and is contracted to Baxmeyer Construction Inc.

The funding for the project came from several sources, including $450,000 from the street and bridge fund for 2016 and more from the capital improvement budget.

The project, which Patton said is approximately 55 percent complete, is scheduled to conclude in November.

“You can really see the difference on the portion that’s complete,” Patton said. “It’s got brand new concrete. We got rid of pavement that was, I believe, 97 years old.”

Edwardsville also has several large roadwork projects on the horizon.

“We’ve got a few projects lined up,” he said. “Our financing is in good shape. We’re not doing any borrowing for these road construction improvements. It’s all part of our budget for our infrastructure.”

Plans to work on Quince Street are out for bid. The plans call for a complete replacement of the street, the addition of a 10-foot-wide pedestrian path that will connect the Madison County Transit Bike Trail to the new public safety building and Leon Corlew Park, and installing a water line that will double the size of the current one, Patton said.

Similarly, plans for work on Schwarz Street are on federal bidding, with the bids scheduled to come back in March. The construction will begin by Lincoln Middle School and stretch to Annie’s Frozen Custard. The project will include new curbs and sidewalks and resurfacing the road.

Parks and recreation

Even after Edwardsville added a new park and leased the Gardens at SIUE and what was formerly called Cougar Lake Pool in 2016, the city isn’t done adding to its already impressive repertoire of parks.

For starters, the city plans to begin phase two of construction at Leon Corlew Park, which opened last summer, by adding a third picnic pavilion and more shade structures around the splash pad. There’s also plans to add a more specialized touch.

“The parks department has started a commemorative brick paver program,” Patton said. “Individuals or organizations and businesses that would like to have their name in a decorative walk around the park can contact our parks department to participate in that.”

On the east side of town, the city purchased 70 acres for a sports park and is considering adding as many as 10 more. It has a professional service contract with Crawford, Murphy & Tilly Inc., which is engaging stakeholders to form a focus group to determine the facilities and amenities the new park will include.

Edwardsville will have some funds to begin construction of the park, but Patton said they are still looking for grants and donations from individuals and businesses. Those donations have already been pouring in.

“To date, I believe we’re over $400,000 in individual contributions,” Patton said. “That’s extremely impressive considering we don’t even have the design completed.”

Public safety

Public safety represents another area where Edwardsville is experiencing growth and improvement.

The city recently opened a satellite fire station near Southern Illinois University Edwardsville, one of two upgrades it is looking to make in the public safety field, the second being a combined police and fire station at Schwarz and Main streets.

The basement of that structure is complete and about half the steel has been erected. The facility is set to open near the end of 2017.

Unlike the roadwork, the city needed to borrow money for these two buildings. Edwardsville borrowed a combined $16 million for the projects, but Patton said he hopes to bring the total to as low as $14 million after the sale of the old fire station location and putting any money saved from the current one’s construction toward the payments.

Residents haven’t had to bear a heavy burden to pay for these facilities, however, as property taxes have not increased as a result of the projects.

“That $14 million is not being paid by property tax,” he explained. “It’s being paid for by the quarter cent sales tax. We raised the sales tax from 6.85 percent to 7.1 percent. That is generating nearly $900,000 a year. With that money, we expect to have that paid off in 15 years or less.”

Private sector

Edwardsville is also home to several construction projects in the private sector. Patton was unable to give full details on some of the private construction because he has a business forecast breakfast in February where will he provide more information, but he could disclose some basics, such as the overall progress the city made last year.

“2016 was a record year for the city of Edwardsville by a long shot in terms of total construction permit value,” he said.

One of the highlights of the year was the opening of Park Street Plaza, a five-story building at the corner of Park and Buchanan streets. Patton said tenants, including Madison Mutual Insurance and a restaurant called Crushed Red Urban Bake & Chop Shop, will begin moving in Feb. 5.

Donco Electrical Construction is also adding to the corporate presence in Edwardsville, as the company is building a headquarters at Lakeview Commerce Center. The site for the woman-owned company is 40 percent complete, per Patton.

A final headquarters that will soon arrive is the Prairie Farms complex at the Edwardsville Corporate Center, a business park near the Interstate 55 and Illinois 143 corridor. Patton said the three-story building, which is 60 percent finished, will house nearly 100 employees.

“We’re very pleased to add them to our corporate park,” Patton said. “They’re the third corporation to join that park. I truly believe it is a park now.”

With all the different construction projects in Edwardsville, private and otherwise, Patton said it presents some challenges and plenty of benefits.

“We’re very blessed to have people wanting to invest here and wanting to live here,” he said. “We understand that it’s a balance between keeping our nice bedroom community with a great school district and safe area to raise a family with the growth that’s coming in. We’re insisting that it’s quality growth, that it benefits the character of the community. It’s helping us add additional park grounds and municipal facilities. We’re constantly improving our water and sewer infrastructure.”

“People want to be part of a good thing,” he concluded, “and right now Edwardsville’s a good thing.”

