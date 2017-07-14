Construction project to start on Illinois 111 in Roxana

Lane restrictions may be encountered in both directions along Illinois 111, from Eighth Street to Thomas Street in Roxana, according to the Illinois Department of Transportation.

These lane restrictions will be in place from Monday, July 17, to Wednesday, Nov. 1. These restrictions are required for relocation of a water main, sidewalk and Americans with Disabilities Act improvements, and the installation of highway lighting.

Traffic control devices will assist motorists during these restrictions. The department asks that motorists be patient, reduce speed, obey all warning signs, and use additional caution when traveling near this work zone.

