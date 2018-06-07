Construction to start next year on $10 million project

ALTON | The partnership of the EBJJ LLC, Laborers’ International Union of North America and Morrissey Construction will begin construction of the Community of Sunnybrook at 767 Washington Ave. in the spring of 2019.

The Illinois Housing Development Authority has approved funding for the construction of this $10 million project. IHDA is a self-supporting state agency that finances the creation and the preservation of affordable housing across Illinois. Since its creation in 1967, the agency has allocated $12.4 billion and financed approximately 240,000 affordable housing units for residents of Illinois.

“The development will target entry-level Madison County workforce aimed at attracting employees in local logistics such as those located in the Gateway Enterprise zone, Alton Regional Transportation Center, America’s Central Port (on the Mississippi River in Granite City), as well as workers earning between $12 and $20 an hour, who are looking for a safe and vibrant family community,” majority owner Ed Hightower said.

“I am honored to partner with the Laborers Home Development Corporation, an affiliate of the LIUNA, which supports over 400 families in Alton, and over 4,000 families in adjacent towns,” Hightower said. “LHDC has a proven track record of success in managing developments such as the Community of Sunnybrook. In addition, Mike and Ryan Morrissey, owners of Morrissey Construction Company, are one of the most respected and regarded families in the Alton-Godfrey area. They will bring professional expertise and stability to this project, and together, we will build a development that creates serenity and a sense of ‘community’ among current and prospective Alton residents.”

“This development will boost the local economy, creating skilled local union workers jobs, and benefit working families in the Alton community. That’s what the Laborers’ Union is all about,” LHDC Chairman John F. Penn said.

“LHDC currently owns and/or manages 16 developments containing nearly 900 units, and is excited to be the on-site manager of the Community of Sunnybrook,” LHDC Director Mike Goetz said. “There will be high standards and expectations, consistent with the LHDC operating procedures, including background checks (criminal and credit) on all prospective tenants. We always want to be sure our properties are safe and a place where families are proud to call home.”

As the general contractor, Morrissey Construction looks forward to adding 60 to 75 union workers at peak construction with approximately 58,000 labor hours, President Mike Morrissey Jr. said.

“This project will be constructed in a quality manner with the expertise of highly skilled union workers, including laborers, carpenters, concrete finishers, brick masons, operators, iron workers, Teamsters, painters, sheet metal workers, roofers, floor layers, plumbers, and electricians, all earning respectable union wages, and there will be a tremendous economic impact on the community through the purchase of between $3.5 to 4 million in materials from local suppliers and all the jobs created by the project,” Morrissey said.

The development will consist of 10 four-plex townhomes, comprising a total of 40 residences, and a 2,000-square-foot community building with seating for 50 to 60 people on seven acres. Amenities will include one acre of scenic natural green space with a walking path; a 50- by 40-foot playground and a 50- by 50-foot hard surface play court; a landscape irrigation system; 32-foot wide concrete streets with 6-foot-wide sidewalks that provide ADA accessibility throughout the Sunnybrook community; dedicated parking bays for each unit; and security cameras connected to the manager’s office. The development will yield 6.5 units per acre, allowing extra green space.

The exterior includes three different building styles with architectural traditional accents and texture design, including front entry covered porches with massed support columns and rear covered porches; full brick wainscot approximately 3 feet high with hardboard siding incorporating colors and material articulation; windows, doors, building corners and porches are trimmed in hard board material, creating variety, depth and interest to each structure; and exterior storage space allowing personal items to be stored from view.

The interior includes spacious, open floor plans that allow visibility of entries from within the living areas; vinyl plank flooring; 3 ¼-inch profiled vinyl base trim; kitchen cabinets with solid surface countertops; Energy Star appliances; and high-efficiency furnace and air conditioners.

The Sunnybrook professional team consists of Hurford Architectural Inc. based in Glen Carbon, which has a history of blending distinctive design with the highest professional services. Their work includes projects such as Millers Mutual office renovation, Simmons Hanly Conroy law firm headquarters, Marquette Catholic High School common area/gym entry, Centerstone three-story office headquarters, Amy’s Crossing 12-unit residential development, Gordon Moore Park pavilion; and Oates Associates, which will provide civil and structural engineering services. Oates Associates is highly regarded for site development and transportation projects in Southwestern Illinois and the St. Louis region, having designed site layout, parking, drainage and utilities for municipal buildings, educational facilities, parks and commercial developments.

