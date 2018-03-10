Contest under way to design bicentennial coin

Illinois State Treasurer Michael Frerichs announced the Bicentennial Coin Contest, encouraging individuals to submit a design for the coin that will be created and distributed to commemorate the Illinois Bicentennial.

“A bicentennial coin is a great way to commemorate Illinois’ upcoming 200th birthday,” Frerichs said. “We call upon Illinoisans to tap their creativity and submit a design that captures the beauty of our state, its illustrious history, and depicts the great advantages Illinois has to offer.”

The treasurer’s office will accept electronic submissions for the Bicentennial Coin Contest from Illinois residents. Each design should depict an aspect of Illinois or Illinois history. One entry, per contestant, can be submitted here through May 1. The winning design will be used for the commemorative bicentennial coin. To pre-order a commemorative bicentennial coin, visit IllinoisCoinContest.com and click on the “medallion pre-sale” graphic.

The public will have an online opportunity to vote on the top five designs in June. A final winner will be announced on June 18.

The Commemorative Medallions Act authorizes the state treasurer to issue medallions or coins to commemorate popular contemporaneous events of statewide interest. The state of Illinois will celebrate its 200th birthday on Dec. 3.

To read all the rules, terms, and legal conditions associated with this contest, and to follow updates about the Illinois Bicentennial events and celebrations, visit www.illinois200.com.

