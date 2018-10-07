Conviction vs. condemnation

photo by Danette M. Watt Jaimie Hileman, executive director of Trans Education Service in St. Louis, presents LGBTQ 101 to members of the Main Street Methodist Church. Hileman defined terminology and shared information on issues facing members of the LGBTQ community.

How do we live an authentic life? As members of a faith, how do we help others live their lives authentically without compromising our own values or beliefs?

Those are questions members of Main Street United Methodist Church in Alton — and the denomination’s churches worldwide — are wrestling with before a special session that meets in St. Louis in February. In what could be the end of a struggle between traditional and progressive views, the church’s general conference will vote on key LGBTQ issues, including conducting same-sex weddings and ordaining LGBTQ clergy.

Tom Johnson is a member of the Alton church and its Church and Society Committee, designed to promote social justice.

“We have a duty as Christians and as human beings to have knowledge and an understanding of the facts and issues surrounding these topics,” he said.

To help inform parishioners, the committee invited Jaimie Hileman, executive director of Trans Education Service in St. Louis, to present LGBTQ 101, the first of four talks in a program called Conversations Concerning LGBTQ Within the Church and Community. Hileman spoke on the terminology, demographics and information about persons who identify as LGBTQIA+ and the issues they face.

“Everyone’s journey to accepting themselves and their orientation is unique,” Hileman told the audience of about 50, mostly older, parishioners.

Raised Catholic, Hileman, 51, said she was a devout child.

“I hoped I’d find the key that would unlock God’s heart and he would ‘fix me.’ ... I consciously left the church and became a fairly orthodox atheist,” she said.

She now attends First Unitarian Church on Third Street in Alton, a church that has gone through the process of becoming an open and welcoming LGBTQ faith home.

Members of the LGBTQ community face economic, legal, medical and social discrimination. In 27 states, it’s legal to fire someone who comes out as LGBTQ; only 47 percent have medical insurance and violence against them is twice that of Muslims and African-Americans.

The audience’s reaction to Hileman’s presentation was mixed. Duane Atcheley, 61, of Alton, and his wife, Tamara, agreed they were wrestling with the topic and wondered why their church should change its doctrine.

“What is their relationship with Christ? Our doctrine isn’t compatible with LGBTQ,” Duane said.

“I’m confident we’ll be voting on the issue (next year). I’d like to see our church be a welcoming congregation,” Carol Laird, 80, said.

Alison Nease, 43, is the church’s music director. She and her husband, Shawn, 42, said they were there to learn.

“I appreciate hearing different perspectives and learning the facts,” Alison said. “It’s a complicated issue even among our trans and gay friends. It isn’t a unified opinion.”

