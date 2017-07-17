Cooling centers open throughout Madison County

× Expand hot weather

EDWARDSVILLE — Madison County Emergency Management Agency announced cooling centers will be available to residents throughout the county this week.

The agency wants to remind the public and encourage anyone without air conditioning to seek shelter in a cool place at a public building or to stay with family or neighbors. The cooling centers offer air-conditioned relief during periods of extreme heat or when an excessive heat advisory or warning is issued by the National Weather Service.

An excessive heat watch will be in effect from Tuesday afternoon to Saturday evening, with heat index values between 105 and 113 in the afternoon and early evening, according to the National Weather Service.

Residents are encouraged to check in on their senior relatives, friends and neighbors, and others whose health may be affected by extreme heat. Churches and other organized groups are also encouraged to check in on the well-being of their members.

Cooling sites in Madison County

Glen Carbon Police Department – Community Room, 149 N. Main, Glen Carbon

8 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Glen Carbon Centennial Library, 198 S. Main, Glen Carbon

9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday to Thursday

9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday to Saturday

City of Highland, Weinheimer Community Center, 1100 Main St., Highland

Open 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily

Village of East Alton, Keasler Recreation Complex, 615 Third St., East Alton

Open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily

Village of Bethalto, 213 N. Prairie, Bethalto

9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

* Open to village residents only

Madison County Administration Building, 157 N. Main St., Edwardsville

8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday to Friday

