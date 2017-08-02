Cope Plastics employee to chair United Way campaign

EAST ALTON — Cindy Smalley, director of marketing and communications of Cope Plastics, has been named the 2017 campaign chair for the Southwest Illinois Division of United Way of Greater St. Louis.

The division serves Madison, Macoupin, Jersey, Greene and Calhoun counties, helping nearly 200,000 people each year. United Way’s annual fundraising campaign supports 38 health and human service organizations in the Southwest Illinois Division.

“I am very excited and honored to serve as this year’s Southwest Illinois Division campaign chair and look forward to working with the other campaign team members and volunteers,” Smalley said. “United Way serves the people who live and work in our communities. Its mission of helping people with a variety of needs such as food, shelter, education, senior assistance, and emergency aid is vital to creating a stronger Southwest Illinois and St. Louis region.”

A longtime United Way supporter, Smalley previously served as campaign chair for the Southwest Illinois Division in 2012. She also is a member of the division’s auxiliary board, executive committee and events committee, and has been a volunteer for United Way’s allocations panel since 2005. She also serves as the employee campaign coordinator for Cope Plastic’s annual United Way campaign.

Smalley began her career with Cope Plastics and has served with the company in multiple roles for more than 30 years. In 2011, she was named director of marketing and communications. She serves on the board for Riverbend Head Start and Family Services and the Delta Dental Foundation and volunteers with the Susan G. Komen Foundation, Friends of Kids with Cancer and Big Brothers Big Sisters of Southwestern Illinois.

“Cindy’s generosity and passion for United Way’s mission and for the Southwest Illinois community is incredible and we are grateful for her leadership and support of our work,” said Maura Wuellner, director of the Southwest Illinois Division of United Way of Greater St. Louis. “I’m confident that she will once again lead our efforts in another successful campaign to help people live their best possible lives.”

In 2016, the division’s campaign raised $1.75 million. Regionally, United Way raised $75 million, its most successful campaign to date.

Centene Corp. President, CEO and Chairman Michael Neidorff and Burkhill Real Estate Managing Principal Mark Burkhart will serve as co-chairs of the 2017 United Way of Greater St. Louis campaign.

