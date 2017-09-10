Corny heroes

A special feeling of autumn was in the air Friday evening, Sept. 1, as a gathering of superheroes made their way to a cornfield in Godfrey.

The weather was perfect. Batman, Spiderman and the first responders were all eager to envelop their first visitors. The Great Godfrey Corn Maze has officially opened, with a ribbon-cutting to kick off the season.

Village officials met Friday evening at the maze’s entrance, a giant pair of scissors and ribbon in hand. After a few words from Mayor Mike McCormick and Norma Glazebrook, they cut the ribbon and visitors made their way along the cornfield paths at Glazebrook Park, 1401 Stamper Lane.

This year’s theme is Super Hero, honoring the superheroes we all have grown up with, including Batman and Spiderman, as well as the everyday heroes in our first responders.

“The theme itself this year is exciting,” Jessica Wiedman, recreation supervisor with the village’s park and recreation department, said. “We think it is going to attract a lot of interest. The everyday superhero component is going to be a big hit, I think. Blake Snyder was a Godfrey resident; he also worked here. His parents live here. He was one of our everyday superheroes.

“This is our 18th season, and we are anticipating at least 60,000 visitors, as we’ve had in previous years, but maybe even more,” she said. “We’ve had some from as far away as Wisconsin before. The maze itself is 7 acres big, and the back part of it will transform into our Haunted Maze in October.”

The Friday evening celebration to kick off the season included a costume contest. In the younger child category, the contest winner was Rebel Summers, a pre-kindergarten student at Evangelical School in Godfrey whose favorite superhero was reflected through her own transformation into a pint-sized Supergirl.

In the older child category, Captain America took first prize, as portrayed by a young man known as Trenton Hyman of Godfrey. The Hyman family took home the prize for the family category as well, with dad Mike as The Flash, mom Kathleen and daughter Andrea both as Supergirl, and daughter Cheyenne as a first responder nurse accompanying Trenton.

There are a myriad of other activities throughout the season when you visit the maze.

“This is the second year for our jumping pillow, and we have the Battle Orbs here this year, which are bubble body balls that you put on and joust or ‘bounce’ in,” Wiedman said. “We also have the corn crib, the cow train and the hay wagon.”

McCormick stressed that despite roadwork that has closed Stamper Lane between the park and Godfrey Road, there are signs to get you to the maze.

“You can still get here from the west coming in from Pierce Lane,” McCormick said. “You can take West Delmar, or Airport Road, to Pierce Lane.”

Wiedman said travelers can take Illinois 255 to the last Godfrey exit, then take Airport Road to the park entrance off Stamper Lane.

“There is signage out all around the detour routes to get you here,” she said.

Norma Glazebrook and her husband, Wayne, created the “little piece of heaven” known now as Godfrey’s Glazebrook Park, and home of the maze, many years ago.

“It is now a beautiful 120-acre park right in the middle of Godfrey,” she said.

Glazebrook noted the many other amenities the park offers, including soccer fields, ponds, playgrounds, a gazebo, walking trails, a children’s zip line and ball diamonds. She shared a few stories of many wonderful memories made over the years.

“I love knowing that it is being enjoyed by so many others now,” she said.

The maze is on weekends through Oct. 29. Hours include 6 to 10 p.m. Friday, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday, and 1 p.m. until dusk Sunday. It is also open from 11 a.m. to dusk on Columbus Day, Monday, Oct. 9.

Beginning Oct. 6, the Haunted Maze opens as a part of the season, ready to scare visitors who dare to enter. The Haunted Maze will operate from dark, or roughly 7 p.m., until 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday nights throughout October.

“This maze is designed to scare people, and we do not recommend it for children under 10,” Wiedman said.

For more information, including admission costs, visit the village of Godfrey’s website or call (618) 466-3324.

godfreyil.org

