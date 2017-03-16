Coroner: Death investigations under way in Glen Carbon, Highland

Madison County Coroner Stephen P. Nonn reported Thursday his agency is investigating two possibly related incidents involving the deaths of two county residents.

In a press release, Nonn said death investigations are under way in Highland and Glen Carbon. The investigations remain active and fluid, Nonn said.

Nonn said next of kin will be notified before the victims are identified.

According to media reports, the body of a woman was found in Crystal Lake by a search party on Thursday morning. The incident is believed to be related to a Glen Carbon house fire earlier in the morning, in which a man died.

