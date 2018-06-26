Coroner: Granite City deaths probably drug-related

The deaths of a man and woman in a Granite City house likely were drug-related, according to a press release from the Madison County Coroner’s Office.

The Coroner’s Office identified the individuals as Robert S. Benda, 61, and Dorothy M. Diak, 55. A relative who was concerned about them found their bodies at 7:30 p.m. June 22 at a house in the 1700 block of Spruce Street.

They were pronounced dead inside the residence at 8:04 p.m. June 22 by Coroner’s Investigator Diondra Horner. The man’s body was in the living room and the woman was found in the kitchen.

Preliminary investigation would indicate that both of these deaths are probably drug-related and foul play is not suspected. Routine toxicological testing for the presence of alcohol and drugs will also be performed.

The incident remains under investigation by the Granite City Police Department. Funeral arrangements are at Irwin Chapel Funeral Home in Granite City.

