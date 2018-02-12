Coroner identifies man killed in Alton fire

× Expand Fire

Madison County Coroner Stephen P. Nonn on Monday identified an Alton man fatally injured in a house fire on Saturday in the 2000 block of Amelia Street.

Terry L. Wilson, 45, was pronounced dead at 12:14 p.m. Saturday at the Emergency Department of Alton Memorial Hospital.

Autopsy results indicated Wilson died as a result of smoke inhalation. Routine toxicological testing for the presence of alcohol and drugs will also be performed.

The incident remains under investigation by the Illinois State Fire Marshal’s Office and the Alton Police Department. Funeral arrangements were pending Monday at Cathy Williams & Sons Funeral Home.