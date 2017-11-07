Coroner identifies pedestrian fatally struck by vehicle

Madison County Coroner Stephen P. Nonn on Tuesday identified a pedestrian who was struck by a vehicle and killed Monday evening in Edwardsville.

Nonn identified the victim as Raymond Kist, 56, of Hawthorn Woods in suburban Chicago. Kist was pronounced dead at 5:46 p.m. Monday in the Emergency Department of Anderson Hospital in Maryville. He was transferred by ambulance in cardiac arrest from the scene at South Illinois 157 at the intersection of Commerce Drive. Authorities were initially notified of the incident at 5:17 p.m.

Kist was struck by a 2010 Ford Escape traveling north on Illinois 157 as he attempted to cross the road. An autopsy has been scheduled to assist with the investigation. Routine toxicology testing for the presence of alcohol and drugs will also be performed.

In addition to the coroner’s office, the death continues to be investigated by the Edwardsville Police Department with the assistance of the Metro-East Crash Assistance Team. Funeral arrangements are pending.

