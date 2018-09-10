Coroner identifies victims of triple-fatality crash

Madison County Coroner

Madison County Coroner Stephen P. Nonn is reporting the identification of three individuals who perished in a two-car collision on Interstate 55 near Illinois 157 in Collinsville on Friday night.

Nonn identified the victims as Gary J. Metze, 59, of Troy; Robert A. Dean, 52, of Staunton; and Kaylyn J. McLemore, 29, of Collinsville.

Metze, identified as the driver of a 2005 Nissan Maxima involved in the crash, was pronounced dead at 12:03 a.m. Sept. 8 by Madison County Coroner’s Investigator Sakina T. Vernor. Dean, a passenger in Metze’s vehicle, was pronounced dead at 12:04 a.m. Sept. 8.

McLemore, the driver of a 2008 Ford Mustang involved in the collision, was pronounced dead at 12:05 a.m. Sept. 8.

All three men died as a result of injuries related to the crash. Routine toxicological testing for the presence of alcohol and drugs will be performed. The incident remains under investigation by the Illinois State Police.

According to the Belleville News-Democrat, McLemore was headed south on I-55 when he crossed the median, went through a wire barrier and struck Metze's northbound vehicle head-on.

Funeral arrangements for Metze are under the direction of Richeson Funeral Home of Troy. Funeral arrangements for Dean are under the direction of Williamson Funeral Home of Staunton. McLemore’s funeral arrangements are under the direction of William C. Harris Funeral Home of St. Louis.

