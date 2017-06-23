Coroner identifies woman who died in Alton fire

The Madison County Coroner's Office on Friday identified the victim of a fatal Alton house fire as Judith Kay Littleton, 75.

According to a release from Madison County Coroner Stephen P. Nonn, Littleton was pronounced dead at 6:26 a.m. Thursday by Coroner’s Investigator Todd R. Ballard at her house at 3208 Duco St. in the Milton area. An autopsy Thursday afternoon found the cause of death to be consistent with smoke inhalation, but further laboratory analysis is pending. Littleton was identified by correlation of physical findings during the autopsy with previous medical treatments and surgeries she was known to have undergone.

No information regarding funeral arrangements is available. Littleton is not survived by any direct descendants, and the coroner’s office is seeking the assistance of any distant relative in providing for arrangements. The coroner’s office can be reached at (618) 692-7478.

Alton firefighters were called to the fire at approximately 5:37 a.m. Thursday, Fire Chief Bernie Sebold said.

An Alton police officer arrived a few seconds before firefighters and saw fire visible through the living room’s front window.

Firefighters pulled a hose line from the truck, entered through the front door, extinguished the fire in the living room and immediately conducted a search of the house, finding Littleton's body in the living room.

There were no other occupants in the house.

The Alton fire and police departments and the Illinois State Fire Marshal’s Office are investigating the fire. Investigators had not determined a cause Thursday afternoon.

It was the second of two fatal house fires this week.

The Bethalto Fire Department responded to a fire at about 7 p.m. Monday in the 700 block of Oak Ridge, according to a fire department Facebook post and media reports. The first fire truck arrived within 6 minutes of the 911 call, and crews found heavy flames coming through the roof on the east side of the house. After entering the house, firefighters found the bodies of a woman and two dogs. It was the first fire fatality in Bethalto in approximately 11 years.

Rosewood Heights, Cottage Hills and Meadowbrook firefighters also responded the fire.

“Our thoughts are with the family of the victim and also with everyone who was on scene with us,” the Facebook post states.

