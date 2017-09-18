Coroner identifies Wood River drowning victim

A Wood River man who fell into the Mississippi River at the Alton Marina on Saturday died of drowning, according to autopsy results released Monday by Madison County Coroner Stephen P. Nonn.

In a press release, Nonn said Michael J. Karlas, 44, was pronounced dead in the emergency department of Alton Memorial Hospital at 6:08 p.m. Saturday after falling into the water while on the dock at the marina. He was underwater for 8-10 minutes before he was recovered by responding rescuers.

An autopsy conducted Monday indicated Karlas died as a result of drowning. No conclusion is being made as to whether the incident was precipitated by a medical event pending further review of witness statements, Karlas’ medical history, and completion of routine toxicology testing for the presence of alcohol or drugs. The Alton Police Department also is investigating the death.

The family will hold a memorial visitation from 4 p.m. until memorial services Thursday, Sept. 21, at the marina. Paynic Home for Funerals is handling arrangements.

