Coroner releases results of Glen Carbon death investigation

EDWARDSVILLE — Madison County Coroner Stephen P. Nonn is reporting that authorities have concluded the death investigation of two Glen Carbon residents who died March 16.

The body of Justin L. Campbell, 37, was found in his home on Dogwood Lane that morning following a structure fire. An autopsy and investigation revealed he died of a gunshot wound to the head at the hands of Cristy L. Campbell, 32, who lived at the same address. The Campbells were divorced at the time of Justin Campbell’s death. Later that morning, the Madison County Sheriff’s Department investigated a vehicle in Silver Lake off Illinois 143 in Highland. Following a search of the lake, Cristy Campbell’s body was recovered.

An autopsy of Cristy Campbell concluded she died as the result of “probable drowning complicated with hypothermia.” The investigation did not yield enough information as to Cristy Campbell’s state of mind and intent at the time of her death, resulting in the manner of death being ruled as undetermined. Toxicology testing of Cristy Campbell revealed the presence of caffeine, nicotine and nicotine metabolite, as well as alcohol at .012.

As a routine course in the death investigation, toxicological testing was also performed on Justin Campbell, which revealed the presence of caffeine, nicotine metabolite, marijuana and its metabolites, along with a 7 percent saturation of carbon monoxide, a level that may be found in cigarette smokers.

The investigation, conducted by the Glen Carbon Police Department, the Madison County Sheriff’s Department, Illinois State Police Crime Scene Services, Illinois Office of State Fire Marshal, and the Coroner’s Office, has failed to reveal any additional parties being involved in these deaths.

Follow AdVantage News on Facebook and Twitter