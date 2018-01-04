Coroner reports 87 possible overdose deaths in 2017

× Expand drug abuse, heroin

The investigation of drug-related deaths continued to keep the Madison County Coroner’s Office busy during 2017, according to Coroner Stephen P. Nonn.

Although tests remain pending in some cases, it is believed the scourge of drug abuse cost 87 people their lives last year in Madison County. Last year will be the second-highest number of overdose deaths since 2014, when 91 people died. For the first time, fentanyl overdoses outnumbered heroin overdose deaths. Nonn said the statistics reflect only those who died within the county’s geographic boundaries.

The new year did not start off any better, with two suspected overdose deaths already reported in 2018.

Nonn said the local numbers mirror a national trend. In 2016, about 64,000 people died from drug overdoses with approximately three-fourths of the deaths (48,000) attributed to opioids, including prescription opioids, heroin and fentanyl, as reported by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. National statistics are not available for 2017 but are predicted to be higher.

“In 2016, drug overdoses killed more Americans than the Vietnam War,” Nonn said.

As of Dec. 31, 2017, the breakdown of drug-related death investigations undertaken by the Madison County Coroner’s Office include:

Heroin: Total 21 (4 confirmed, 17 pending)

Fentanyl and heroin combination: Total 11 (11 confirmed)

Fentanyl: Total 22 (18 confirmed, 4 pending)

Fentanyl and methamphetamine: Total 4 (4 confirmed)

Methamphetamine: Total 1 (1 confirmed)

Prescription opioid: Total 9 (9 confirmed)

Prescription (non-opioid): Total 13 (5 confirmed, 7 pending)

Other illicit (cocaine): Total 3 (2 confirmed, 1 pending)

Alcohol: Total 1 (1 confirmed)

Death associated with prescription drugs: Total 1 (septic shock, pneumonia, other conditions: opiate, benzodiazepine and amphetamine intoxication)

Death associated with fentanyl: Total 1 (positional asphyxia due to fentanyl intoxication)

“It is, to say the least, disappointing to see the fentanyl and heroin numbers rising as they did,” Nonn said. “We will continue with our drug take-back days that we hold in conjunction with Sheriff John Lakin and State’s Attorney Tom Gibbons, as well as our public presentations and participation in the Partnership for Drug Free Communities. Hopefully, we can plant seeds today that will bear fruit tomorrow.”

In Illinois, a 24-hour helpline for the opioid epidemic is available at 1-833-2FINDHELP.

In overall agency operations during 2017, the Madison County Coroner’s Office generated reports on 2,677 cases, of which 2,167 resulted in the case being cleared as an anticipated death or where the decedent’s physician could certify the death as a natural medical event.

Investigations with subsequent issuance of the death certificate by Nonn were present in 470 cases. These cases, categorized by the manner of death, are:

Natural causes: 218

Accident: 134

Suicide: 43

Homicide: 8

Pending cases: 67

The remaining 40 miscellaneous case reports reflect assistance to other law enforcement agencies, death notifications for out-of-area police and coroners, cases determined to be non-human bones and remains, and other assistance provided to area coroners.

