Coroner rules St. Louis man’s death as undetermined

Madison County Coroner Stephen P. Nonn reported Monday he is ruling the manner of death of a St. Louis man whose body was recovered earlier this year from a retention pond in Pontoon Beach as undetermined.

The body of Jimmie Melvin Allen Jr., 52, was found April 8 in a water retention basin near No. 18 Gateway Commerce Center Drive in Pontoon Beach.

An autopsy failed to reveal a cause of death and toxicology testing revealed only the presence of caffeine. The investigation surrounding the death failed to provide an explanation of how Allen came to be in the pond.

“As the circumstances surrounding Mr. Allen’s demise remains quite vague, it was the opinion of the attending forensic pathologist that the death be classified as undetermined,” Nonn said. “It would be improper to draw definitive conclusions based on the limited amount of information.”

The autopsy failed to reveal any indication of injury or overt signs of foul play. Allen had worked at the Procter & Gamble facility within the complex of warehouses where he was discovered.

The Pontoon Beach Police Department also investigated Allen’s death with the assistance of the Illinois State Police Crime Scene Services.

