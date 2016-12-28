Coroner identifies body found in car

GRAFTON — The Jersey County coroner on Wednesday identified a Florissant, Mo., man whose body was found in a vehicle in the Mississippi River.

Coroner Larry Alexander said James Edward Smith, 26, died of drowning. The coroner pronounced Smith dead at 2:12 p.m. Tuesday at the scene of the incident on the Grafton riverfront.

According to a release from Police Chief Peggy O’Neil, emergency crews on Tuesday recovered a maroon Mercury Grand Marquis driven into the river Dec. 24 near the lighthouse. The car was approximately 30 yards from the riverbank, at the point where witnesses saw it enter the water and sink. The car was pulled from the river by Bower’s Towing. The body of the victim was recovered from inside the vehicle by the Jersey County Coroner’s Office at 12:12 p.m. Tuesday.

Police say there is no indication of foul play.

The Grafton Police Department received assistance from the Jersey County Sheriff’s Department, conservation officers from the Illinois Department of Natural Resources, MABAS Illinois, the Jacksonville-Morgan County Dive Team and Team Water Sonar Search and Recovery.

“The Grafton Police Department wants to thank the many agencies and volunteers who provided assistance, advice and manpower,” the news release states. “Without these extraordinary people, it would not have been possible to locate and recover the victim so quickly. We extend a special thanks to Bob Fitzsimmons of the Jacksonville-Morgan County Dive Team and Dennis Waters of Team Water Sonar Search and Recovery, who were instrumental in this operation.

“We are grateful to all who helped in any way and thankful this tragic search and recovery operation was successful. We extend our heartfelt sympathy to the family and friends of the victim during this Christmas season. Our thoughts and prayers are with them in their time of loss.”

