Corps of Engineers activates Emergency Operations Center

The Army Corps of Engineers St. Louis District Commander Col. Anthony Mitchell has activated the Emergency Operations Center to increase awareness and prepare for forecasted river stages.

“Activating the Emergency Operations Center enables us to respond to high-water events better and allows our team of experts to get out in the field to support our partners,” Matthew Hunn, the district's chief of emergency operations, said.

St. Louis District flood-fight teams are ready to respond, providing support and assistance to levee districts and communities.

“We have been in contact with our levee districts to monitor the levees, discuss any issues or concerns regarding the forecasted river heights, and offer technical assistance,” Hunn said.

Localized downpours can quickly result in flash flooding or other rapid rises in water levels. In addition, use extreme care when driving and never drive into water since it may turn out to be deeper or faster-flowing than expected.

“We are doing everything we can to keep the people behind the system safe, but people should always remember to be aware of surroundings and not drive through flooded areas,” Hunn said.

The National Weather Service has also issued a flood warning starting Sunday afternoon and continuing indefinitely.

http://www.mvs.usace.army.mil/

bit.ly/stlwaterlevels

