Corps staff members to discuss river management

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Rivers Project Office, invites the public to a river pool management presentation and discussion provided by the St. Louis District Water Control Office on Saturday, Sept. 9.

The presentation will provide information on Mississippi River pool management, river issues, current projects, and future plans.

In addition to the river pool management presentation, corps staff from lock-and-dam sites, corps natural resource management staff, and project managers will be available to answer any questions. There is no charge to attend and no reservations are required.

The times and locations for the two open houses are as follows:

9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 9, National Great Rivers Museum, 2 Lock and Dam Way, East Alton

1-3:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 9, Cabela’s, 5555 Mill Creek Dr. No. 167, Hazelwood, Mo.

For information, call Tommy Smith at (618) 462-6979 or Kimberly Rea at (636) 899-0050.

