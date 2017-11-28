Cottage Hills firefighters get grant for device to locate hidden wires

Constellation, an Exelon company, on Tuesday recognized the Cottage Hills Fire Department as one of 300 grant recipients through its 2017 Community Champions program.

Awardees collectively received more than $144,000 in support of community organizations focused on education, youth development and environmental projects, as part of the company’s commitment to giving back to communities.

Through the program, residential electricity and natural gas supply customers can nominate a local project or cause to receive grant funding up to $500.

Constellation customer Michael Thompson applied for funding on behalf of the Cottage Hills Volunteer Fire Department, where he serves as deputy chief. The department used its grant to purchase a “hot stick,” a device that helps first responders to safely identify hidden, energized electrical wires when responding to a call.

“Had it not been for the Community Champions grant, we simply would not have had room in our budget to purchase a hot stick,” Thompson said. “We want to thank Constellation for enabling us to better serve our community and making our lives as firefighters that much easier.”

“This program empowers Constellation’s customers to give back to their communities in a personalized and meaningful way,” said Kevin Klages, Constellation’s senior vice president of mass markets. “We’re proud to say that since the program’s inception in 2013, we’ve awarded more than $425,000 in funding to projects that support education and the environment in the communities we serve.”

Constellation accepts Community Champions grant nominations three times a year in February, May and September. The next deadline for grant submissions is Feb. 15.

Customers are encouraged to go online to nominate their favorite local project or cause. To apply, visit constellation.com/communitychampions and have your account number on hand to identify you as a Constellation customer. Community-based efforts focusing on education, youth and the environment are eligible for funding. Designated 501 (c)(3) nonprofit organizations are eligible for requests up to $500, and other community causes may submit requests up to $250.

To learn more about the program visit the Community Champions section of constellation.com or youtube.com/ConstellationEnergy.

