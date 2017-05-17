County Board approves bid for lock replacement project

EDWARDSVILLE — The Madison County Board on Wednesday approved a bid for a lock replacement project to improve office security.

The board approved a $41,124 bid by Locks A2Z Inc. of Maryville, one of four bids. The bid was $124 higher than a Philadelphia company’s bid, but county officials decided to select a local company rather than be uncertain about the out-of-state company’s subcontracting procedure.

Newspaper reports of a possible break-in at the Madison County Administration Building in December were the impetus for the project, Director of Facilities Rob Schmidt said. He found the lock system hadn’t been altered in 25 years and keys couldn’t be accounted for.

Once the project is complete, employees will be assigned new keys, he said.

“Over the last 25 years, they’ve gotten away from having accountability for keys, and this will make each individual and department accountable for the keys that will be assigned to them,” Schmidt said.

The project has been about three months in the planning, and work will start immediately, Schmidt said.

A bidding document on the county’s website states the project will entail the replacement of 1,067 key cores in 14 facilities. The current Sargent cores will be replaced by removable Sargent cores.

Minutes from the March 7 Facilities Management Committee meeting state another option under consideration was proximity card readers, which would have required employees to carry coded cards. The cost of that system was estimated to be $90,488, according to the minutes.

During a discussion at the County Board meeting, Bethalto Republican Michael “Mick” Madison said the committee opted to go with the less-expensive option because board members determined the administration building has adequate video surveillance

He said department heads will have master keys, but only for their departments. The county’s top leadership will have grand master keys.

Madison said county officials have been unable to determine how many copies of master keys were made over the years.

“There were some questions about people getting into people’s offices after the change of leadership,” he said, referring to the post-election time period of the purported break-ins.

According to an audio recording of the committee meeting available on the county’s website, police did not find evidence of a break-in at the administration building.

Alton park project gets boost

The board approved a resolution authorizing a 5-year, $200,000 loan at 3 percent interest to the city of Alton for work at Gordon F. Moore Park. The project includes an all-inclusive playground, a new entrance, a new soccer pavilion and restroom, new concession and snack areas and renovations to the Muenstermann building. The project represents the first major overhaul of the park in four decades.

The loan funds are provided to the county through the Metro East Park and Recreation District, a sales tax-funded entity that assists local governments with recreation projects.

Follow AdVantage News on Facebook and Twitter