County Board chairman seeking new department heads

EDWARDSVILLE — Madison County Board Chairman Kurt Prenzler is preparing to hire two new department heads whose responsibilities will include everything from overseeing affordable housing to more than $5 million in purchasing.

Prenzler announced he will be accepting applications for the appointed positions of director of administrative services and community development administrator. He hopes to fill the positions as early as November.

“I will be accepting applications for the positions until Nov. 8,” Prenzler stated in a press release. “We would like to move quickly on this, but at the same time be diligent in our search for qualified candidates.”

The administrative services position was left vacant in August after its previous director, Anthony Fuhrmann, was appointed as employment and training administrator. The community development position became vacant Oct. 18 after the County Board voted to terminate the former administrator, Kristen Poshard.

A spokesperson for Prenzler declined to say why the board fired Poshard, but did say its vote was unanimous.

Poshard had served as chief deputy administrator — a position that doesn’t require board members’ approval — since December, when she was among multiple department head appointees whose appointments were delayed because board members said they didn’t have enough information about the appointees’ qualifications.

The community development administrator is responsible for overseeing the administrative and operational programs for federal and state grants, which includes affordable housing; managing 32 employees; as well as putting together strategic planning, resource allocation and coordination along with economic development. Candidates for the position should have a bachelor’s degree in business or public administration or equivalent and six years related experience.

The administrative services position is responsible for administering more than $5 million in annual purchases for all county departments; managing support services, which include the county’s mailroom and switchboard services; as well as overseeing human resources to include personnel and payroll services. Candidates for the position should have a bachelor’s degree in business or public administration, accounting or a closely related field and a minimum five years experience.

Both candidates should have experience preparing financial budgets.

Candidates should submit a resumé and cover letter explaining their interest in the position by bringing it to the County Board Office, Room 165; via mail to 157 N. Main St., Suite 165, Edwardsville, IL, 62025; or via email to jobs@co.madison.il.us.

Madison County has a population of 265,000 and is considered part of the St. Louis metropolitan area.

— Reporter Jason White contributed information to this story.

