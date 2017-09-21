County Board derails vehicle tracking proposal

EDWARDSVILLE — A plan to install tracking devices on county vehicles triggered a debate over financial priorities Wednesday at the Madison County Board meeting.

With two members absent, the board voted 18-9 against a resolution to award a 3-year, $81,808 contract to Fleet Analytics of Suwanee, Ga., after a discussion about the merits of the tracking system, which would install global positioning system technology in approximately 130 vehicles.

“It would be a tool for management to kind of get a picture about how we’re using our vehicles,” County Administrator Doug Hulme said. “In the private sector, this is best practices.”

Hulme said public safety would also benefit because managers would know if employees are dangerous drivers. He said managers could determine if leasing was an option instead of buying vehicles, and pointed out not purchasing two vehicles would pay for the system.

“There’s certainly a hunch that there is excess capacity,” Hulme said. “When you have the data to know what your real needs are, you can look at other options.”

But Democrats argued department heads should be able to manage their fleets without the devices and said the expenditure was questionable, given the administration’s proposed budget cuts.

“I think this money could be used for better purposes,” Granite City Democrat Michael Parkinson said.

“It’s poor management if we’re allowing departments to have vehicles that are not being utilized,” Edwardsville Democrat Jack Minner said.

American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees staff representative Carla Gillespie said it was the first she’d heard of the proposal.

“We’re working with management to try and negotiate any impacts that changing working conditions would have as they make these decisions,” she said. “It’s not our intent to take management rights away from the county; it’s our intent to make sure our union employees aren’t impacted negatively.”

Emergency management director salary increase

Talk of financial priorities also preceded a 17-10 vote to increase the salary of Emergency Management Director Todd Fulton to $83,704 retroactive to June 20, approximately three months after Fulton completed U.S. Department of Homeland Security certification. An AAIM Employers’ Association compensation review determined the salary was appropriate, according to the resolution.

But Democrats argued Fulton, a retired Secret Service agent, shouldn’t make more than his predecessor’s $72,508 salary when the administration is asking other departments to reduce their budgets.

“I think we need to look at our beans here and take a proper count of them,” Granite City Democrat Nick Petrillo said.

Republicans said it was only fair to move forward with the salary increase after passing a resolution April 19 that stated a third-party audit within 90 days of Fulton completing his certification would determine the appropriate salary.

Printer replacement

The board approved a resolution for a $132,808 expenditure to buy printers and enter a five-year maintenance contract with Ricoh USA Inc. of Fenton, Mo.

Edwardsville Republican Jamie Goggin, chairman of the board’s Information Technology Committee, said the county will save money by reducing the number of printers from 216 to 52 and the number of printer models to 2.

“They’re expensive to maintain because each one needs a different type of ink,” Goggin said.

The contract includes remote monitoring so toner will be available as soon as it needs to be changed, he said.

Environmental grants

The board awarded $57,261 in grants to four local governments for recycling, energy efficiency and other environmental initiatives. The grants funds come from landfill tipping fees.

Recipients include:

• Alton Township: $14,840

• Village of Glen Carbon: $15,000

• Holiday Shores Association/Moro Township: $15,000

• Roxana Community Park District: $12,411

Meeting on personnel decision

After a closed session, the board voted to meet after Oct. 4 to take action on a specific employee. In his motion, Parkinson stated any board member could review documents related to the employee in the privacy of County Board Chairman Kurt Prenzler’s office. The motion did not disclose the employee’s identity.

Follow AdVantage News on Facebook and Twitter