County Board member sues county over resolution

EDWARDSVILLE — A Madison County board member has filed a lawsuit against the county over a resolution aimed at resolving lingering questions about the legality of a special meeting.

Granite City Democrat Michael Charles Parkinson said his lawsuit alleges a violation of the Open Meetings Act.

“It’s my belief that they didn’t properly notify the public and other County Board members, for that matter, of what the resolution entailed, which is a clear violation of the Open Meetings Act,” Parkinson said in an interview after Wednesday’s board meeting.

The resolution in question is related to a Dec. 5 special meeting when newly elected County Board members were sworn into office. At that meeting, County Board Chairman Kurt Prenzler allowed former board member Stephen Adler to preside because of Adler’s familiarity with the board’s procedures. But Madison County State's Attorney Tom Gibbons has said Adler lacked the authority to preside over the meeting and advised the board to convene a new meeting to legitimize the actions taken Dec. 5.

Since then, Granite City Democrat Arthur Asadorian has twice attempted to call a special meeting to follow Gibbons’ recommendation. But both times Prenzler, who contends the Dec. 5 meeting was valid, overruled Asadorian’s motions.

The resolution lists three County Board findings about the Dec. 5 meeting:

Prenzler’s actions meet the definition of “presiding” in the county ordinance governing board meetings.

The Credentials Committee report validating the seating of new members was properly submitted and approved.

Board members were properly elected, seated and sworn in by the county clerk.

The resolution also states that if any part of the county’s ordinance is found to be inconsistent with the resolution’s findings, the ordinance will be amended retroactively to make it consistent with the resolution.

When the resolution came to vote, Granite City Democrat Arthur Asadorian made a motion for a closed-session discussion about litigation. But the board voted 12-11 against going into the executive session, after which members voted 16-9 to table the resolution. Four board members were absent.

Prenzler said he thought it was premature to discuss the lawsuit in closed session because the county had only been notified of Parkinson's lawsuit during the meeting.

“We need to all take a look at this so we can review it at another time,” Prenzler said.