County Board members propose eliminating recorder position

EDWARDSVILLE -- Next November, Madison County voters may decide whether they want to eliminate the elected office of recorder of deeds.

Bethalto Republican Chrissy Dutton brought the issue to the County Board on Wednesday, asking members to look into combining the recorder and county clerk offices. The recorder of deeds manages documents related to property transactions, while the county clerk keeps records of County Board meetings, maintains tax records, issues official documents such as marriage licences, maintains records of the county’s vital statistics, and conducts elections.

According to a press release Dutton distributed after the meeting, 16 of 102 counties in Illinois still have a recorder’s office. Voters in Cook County, the state’s largest, voted last year to eliminate the office.

Several board members, all Republicans, joined Dutton in calling for the board to look into the proposal. They included James Futrell of East Alton, Ray Wesley of Godfrey, Tom McRae of Bethalto, David Michael of Highland and Mick Madison of Bethalto.

“We should try to eliminate every layer of government we can,” McRae said.

Alton Democrat Michael Holliday Sr. disagreed, questioning whether the move would affect services.

“You’re still going to have that job to do,” Holliday said. “I don’t understand how much we’re going to save.”

Dutton said most of the employees in the Recorder’s Office would keep their jobs, although the elected recorder would lose her job with the clerk supervising both departments. Because of increasing automation in the Recorder’s Office, over time some positions might be lost through attrition, Dutton said.

Recorder Amy Meyer could not be reached Wednesday night for comment.

A document on the county’s website indicates Meyer’s total compensation last year was $111,310.

The release states the Recorder’s Office drew scrutiny during this year’s budget negotiations because of a 25 percent increase in expenditures over the last 2 years, while the workload has stayed about the same.

Dutton said she wants to see voters make the final decision on eliminating the office, possibly in November’s general election.

Board appoints one department head, postpones vote on another

Tempers flared during the appointments portion of the meeting, as board members said they wanted to see a job description before moving forward on appointing Bruce Cooper as director of administrative services.

Cooper started working for the county Oct. 25 as human resources generalist, and in the proposed new position would continue with that job while assuming the additional duties of director. His salary would increase to $92,000 per year.

Granite City Democrat Michael Parkinson motioned that Cooper’s appointment be postponed until the January meeting so board members can review Cooper’s job description and determine if the salary is justified. He said board members need more time to determine how they want to vote, saying he only learned of Cooper’s appointment 48 hours before the meeting.

“We’ve continually said these salaries are too high, yet we still have these salaries dumped on us,” Parkinson said.

Godfrey Republican Mike Walters expressed exasperation with the delay.

“You could easily look this up and find it yourself,” he told Parkinson. “Do your jobs, people -- that’s what we’re elected to do.

“You just want to delay it and continue to badger this man,” he said, referring to County Board Chairman Kurt Prenzler, who proposed appointees to the board.

Prenzler said he reached out to board members about the appointments.

“I think I spoke to every person in this room at least once,” he said.

Edwardsville Republican Erica Harriss made an official objection to Parkinson’s motion to postpone the appointment, but the objection failed to get the needed two-thirds votes, failing by a 14-14 tie with Alton Democrat Jim Dodd absent.

Harriss called it a “win for the taxpayers” that Cooper would be performing extra duties for less pay than his predecessor.

The motion to postpone passed 17-11.

By a 27-1 vote, with Edwardsville Democrat Ann Gorman the lone dissenter, the board approved Trudy Bodenbach as the new administrator of the Community Development Department. Her salary will be $92,000.

Bodenbach, 50, is the former executive director of Godfrey nonprofit Options Now and was director of business development at Alton Memorial Hospital for eight years before she became director of Arms of Love. During her tenure, the organization rebranded into Options Now and merged with Thrive, a St. Louis-based emergency pregnancy center. According to its website, Options Now “provides evidence-based medical services, options education, and Christ-centered spiritual care to women facing unplanned pregnancy.”

Bodenbach, a Godfrey resident, has a master of business administration from Lindenwood University and has completed two-thirds of the coursework for a master’s in leadership from Greenville College.

“I’m excited about the future of Madison County and looking forward to being a part of that,” Bodenbach said in an interview. “I tend to be a big-picture person and sort of a strategic thinker and I think those will be good things to bring to this.”

The board approved Robert Falk as superintendent of Special Service Area No. 1, which operates sewer lines and lift stations in the Granite City area. Falk has worked at Special Service Area No. 1 for more than 20 years.

He worked as an assistant service manager at Duke Manufacturing before getting hired as a craftsman at Special Service Area No. 1 in 1997. He was promoted to maintenance supervisor in August 2016. Falk has been performing the administrative duties of superintendent since April.