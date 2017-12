Dollar General's plan to build a store in a rural area ran into a roadblock at the Dec. 20 Madison County Board meeting.

By a 16-12 vote, the board voted against granting rezoning and variance requests from Glenwood Equities LLC to build a store at 3884 Fosterburg Road, north of the Illinois 255 interchange near the intersection with Drexelius Road. The variance request sought to build the structure 28 feet from a property line, instead of the required 50 feet.

Ruby Berghoff asked board members if they would want to live 28 feet from a Dollar General. She argued the proposed entrance would be unsafe for drivers and other parcels along Fosterburg Road were better-suited for the store.

“This site is obviously inadequate,” she said.

Edwardsville Republican Brad Maxwell, chairman of the board's Planning and Development Committee, said opponents presented an 84-signature petition.

The committee vote was 5-2 to recommend the rezoning request, which the Zoning Board of Appeals voted 3-1 to approve with two members absent. The committee acts as a liaison with the appeals board, recommending County Board actions on the appeals board's decisions.

Bethalto Republican Mick Madison visited the site and found neighbors across the street supported the proposal. He initially opposed the plan but changed his mind after his visit, saying he didn't think it would pose a safety hazard for motorists.

Other board members sided with opponents.

“In certain places, they (Dollar Generals) just don't go,” Granite City Democrat Helen Hawkins said.

Police criticize trapping plan for feral cats

Two police officers addressed the board in opposition to a proposal to trap, sterilize and vaccinate feral cats, and return the felines to the trapping sites.

The board is considering the policy as part of moving toward a no-kill facility, meaning the only animals euthanized would be those too sick to be saved or too vicious to be adopted.

Lt. Christopher Byrne said the Edwardsville Police Department has no opinion on the no-kill plan but is opposed to the cat policy. He said feral cats cause property damage and returning them to neighborhoods would be a disservice to residents.

Lt. Craig Welch said the Bethalto Police Department also opposes the policy. He said residents fed up with free-roaming cats might “take matters into their own hands,” suggesting they would try to kill strays.

“How is it more humane?” he asked.

Board members discussed the policy at the Public Safety Committee's Dec. 11 meeting. In an audio recording on the county's website, Trenton Republican Judy Kuhn questioned whether the policy makes sense for rural areas.

“I really believe municipalities should be the ones handling this,” she said.

Representatives from the county's animal control facility also told the committee they opposed the policy.

In April, the County Board passed a resolution requiring a year-end plan to make the county a no-kill facility by Dec. 31, 2021. The committee approved the plan but tabled a resolution to revise the animal control ordinance so it could gather more information about state laws.

The committee's plan was not on the Dec. 20 agenda.

At the Dec. 20 meeting, Best Friends Animal Society senior legislative attorney Ledy VanKavage distributed a letter disputing claims against the cat policy, known as TNR for trap, neuter, release.

“The successes we've seen … echo the findings of research studies demonstrating both the effectiveness of targeted sterilization programs to stabilize and reduce the population of cats at a local level, and the broad public support such programs enjoy,” VanKavage's letter states.

The National Animal Care and Control Association, American Veterinary Medical Association, and American Bar Association support the policy, the letter states.

