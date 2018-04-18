County Board to consider PTELL for November ballot

EDWARDSVILLE | The Madison County Board on Wednesday took the first step toward placing a property tax control measure on November’s ballot.

In the new business part of the meeting, County Board Chairman Kurt Prenzler said he wants the board to consider asking voters to adopt the Property Tax Extension Limitation Law, better known as PTELL. The board’s Government Relations and Real Estate Tax Cycle committees will examine the proposal before it returns to the full board for a vote.

Under PTELL, the total property taxes billed for non-home rule taxing districts is limited to the lesser of 5 percent or the increase in the national Consumer Price Index for the previous tax year. Taxing districts can exceed the limitation with voter approval.

According to a state commission’s 2014 report, the General Assembly passed the tax law in 1991 so the Chicago area’s suburban counties could prevent higher taxes caused by increasing property values. The law now is in place in 39 counties. Madison County voters rejected a PTELL referendum in April 1999.

If voters approve the referendum, PTELL would apply to tax levies enacted after Jan. 1, 2019.

“Property taxes are out of control,” Prenzler stated in a news release. “I want to give the voters an opportunity to do something about it.”

Granite City Democrat Mike Parkinson said he wants to see a study of how the tax law affects school districts.

Sanitary district appointment postponed

The board again postponed the appointment of Charlotte Dixon to a two-year term on the Metro East Sanitary District after Bethalto Republican Tom McRae questioned whether district board members receive free health insurance.

“I think it’s an over-the-top benefit,” he said.

Prenzler suggested board members who have an issue with the district’s insurance policy talk to representatives of the sanitary district board, which is composed of three members from Madison County and two from St. Clair County.

“It is a separate board; they have their own policies,” Prenzler said.

Building and road projects

The board approved resolutions to award Reed Concrete Inc. of Edwardsville a $66,332 contract for an Americans with Disabilities Act ramp project at the courthouse and Sachs Electric of St. Louis a $113,345 contract for electrical work at the courthouse. The board approved an amended resolution to award a $139,880 contract to Midwest Service Group of St. Peters, Mo., for asbestos abatement at the Wood River Facility.

The board approved resolutions to appropriate $181,504 and $138,384 for the county’s share of work on Fehling Road in Granite City. The project includes reconstruction and resurfacing of the road near the Illinois 203 intersection and from State Street to Bradley Avenue.

