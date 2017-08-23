County Board votes to reinstate Highway Department employee

EDWARDSVILLE – The Madison County Board on Wednesday voted to reinstate a Highway Department employee at a different position but with his previous salary.

With 8 board members absent, the board voted 18-2 on a resolution to accept the Executive Committee's recommendation to reinstate Lance Feezel as a senior engineer. Granite City Democrat Kristen Novacich and Trenton Republican Judy Kuhn voted against the resolution and Alton Republican Ray Wesley abstained, citing a conflict of interest.

When Feezel was fired June 16, he was a construction engineer; if he accepts the offer, his new job will be one pay grade lower, from 16 to 15, out of 17 grades listed in the county's contract with the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees. Feezel made $96,491 in 2016, according to a compensation report that includes salary, health insurance, housing, vehicle and clothing allowance; bonuses, loans, and vacation and sick days.

Wesley, chair of the board's Personnel and Labor Relations Committee, declined to say why the county fired Feezel but said there was no pending litigation against the county. Feezel was put on administrative leave on March 13.

Feezel has already complied with a disciplinary action of 30 days without pay, so the county will owe him back pay if he accepts the offer to return, Wesley said. The board convened a rare special meeting because of the financial implications of acting quickly, he said. Board members discussed the matter in closed session for approximately 1 ½ hours.

“From an economic standpoint, if he accepts we can get him back to work sooner and it will cost us less money,” Wesley said.

Prior to the full special County Board meeting, the Executive Committee voted 9-1, with one abstention, on a motion to reinstate Feezel. Troy Republican Donald Moore voted against the motion.

The board also tabled a resolution to increase the salary of Emergency Management Director Todd Fulton to $83,704 retroactive to his hiring date.

Edwardsville Republican Jamie Goggin said the agenda for the special meeting did not list the resolution, and Edwardsville Republican Brad Maxwell said the resolution did not reflect what was decided in committee.

County Board Chairman Kurt Prenzler said he thought the agenda met the requirements for public notice but the resolution could be voted on at the Sept. 20 board meeting.

“It's not a problem if we wait, if that's the sense of the board,” he said.

