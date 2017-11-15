County budget passes over Democrats’ objections

EDWARDSVILLE — After a contentious debate, the Madison County Board on Wednesday approved a fiscal year 2018 budget and tax levy ordinance that county officials say will boost law enforcement resources while maintaining a commitment to reducing property taxes.

The $145 million budget for Dec. 1 to Nov. 30, 2018, calls for $47.7 million in the General Fund, $68.6 million in the Special Revenue Fund, $10.6 million in the Capital Projects Fund, $4.5 million in the Enterprise Fund, and $13.7 million in the Internal Service Fund. Last year's budget was approximately $127 million, with a General Fund budget of $47.4 million. The General Fund comprises most of the county’s services.

The tax levy ordinance calls for collecting $30.7 million in property taxes, compared to $32.5 million last fiscal year. Approximately $9.9 million will go to the General Fund, with the rest of the levy distributed to the Juvenile Detention Home, Health Department, Illinois Municipal Retirement, Social Security, Mental Health Board, Historical Museum, Veterans Assistance Commission, and the highway, bridges, matching tax, and tort judgments and liability insurance funds. The tax rate, which for the General Fund is capped at .20 after voters passed a referendum in November 2016, will be determined after the county's equalized assessed value is completed in the spring. County officials anticipate a 2-3 percent increase in property values.

In an Oct. 30 press release, County Board Chairman Kurt Prenzler said the budget will add positions in law enforcement, including one sheriff’s deputy, four jailers, one public defender, one deputy coroner, one probation officer, and full- and part-time assistant state’s attorneys.

The budget also funds staff in the Facilities Department for maintenance. The tax levy for the Veterans’ Assistance Commission was increased and more funds will be allocated to the Child Advocacy Center.

“Our main goal was real simple: we wanted to provide more resources to public safety; number two, we wanted to reduce the levy … and the third thing is we’re not in deficit in our budget,” Prenzler said in an interview. “Our general fund revenues are pretty close to our general fund expenditures.”

Prenzler said the $18 million increase over last year’s budget reflects accounting changes associated with what are known as “pass-through” funds, in which the county administers state and federal programs.

The biggest capital project will be $5.4 million for jail renovations at the jail. Other projects include work at the courthouse and the Wood River facility. Prenzler said the jail project will cost significantly less than the original plan.

“We will be going to work this year,” he said.

The budget passed 24-4, with Democrats Jim Dodd of Alton, Gussie Glasper of Venice, Michael Holliday of Alton and Jack Minner of Edwardsville dissenting. Holliday said he thought an original plan to cut the early voting site in Madison amounted to voter suppression because of the area’s traditional support for Democrats.

Other Democrats said their affirmative votes were reluctant. Granite City’s Michael Parkinson called the original budget draft “deplorable.”

“I have to vote for it because I’m afraid of what will happen if we put it back in their hands,” he said. “This administration did nothing for this budget.”

Others questioned why the county was adding new positions at six-figure salaries while asking departments to cut their budgets.

“I will fight against new appointments, new jobs being created … and I will fight to bring those jobs back,” Granite City Democrat Art Asadorian said.

Dodd, a former Alton alderman, suggested the administration get more input from department heads for the next budget.

“I hope the next time you do something different,” he said.

County Administrator Doug Hulme defended the administration’s planning process.

“As we’ve gone forward and looked at our needs, we’ve seen we can slim down in some areas,” he said.

Collinsville Republican Lisa Ciampoli said the process was more open than under the previous administration. According to a press release, the Finance Committee conducted more than 30 hours of public hearings. Six budget review meetings also shaped the final plan.

“I commend the administration for letting us see how the process works,” she said. “I think as a whole the board came together, Democrats and Republicans, to make the budget what it is.”

Highland Republican Phil Chapman said the budget provides money for priorities, like law enforcement and facilities renovations.

“I think there’s numerous benefits to this,” he said.

Bethalto Republican Mick Madison said the top complaint he hears from residents is high property taxes in a state that is among the nation’s leaders in taxation.

“We need to do something about it,” he said.

Almost every spectator seat in the County Board room was filled; some audience members carried signs protesting election cuts and wore shirts bearing the inscription “We Vote.” The crowd applauded after speakers, including an election judge, Regional Superintendent Bob Daiber and Recorder Amy Meyer, asked the board to restore funding to their departments.

After the outcry over early voting cuts, County Clerk Debbie Ming-Mendoza got townships to agree to run the sites, including one in Venice Township. The county will have 11 early voting locations, as it’s had for past elections.

During the March primary, sites with fewer registered voters will have three election judges, sites with more registered voters will have five, and those falling in between will have four. In November’s general election each precinct will have five judges. The primary early voting sites will have three judges. A state law passed in August allows election authorities to operate with three judges for primaries, a response to the difficulty some jurisdictions have finding judges.

“I can’t predict turnout, but I know this is going to be a very active primary,” Ming-Mendoza said. “As the county clerk, I think it is my responsibility to prepare for a large turnout, and that’s what we’re doing.”

advnews.link/proposedFY18budget

Follow AdVantage News on Facebook and Twitter