County clerk convinces board to restore election funding

Madison County officials have mostly restored funding for early voting and election judges in the proposed fiscal year 2018 budget, County Clerk Debbie Ming-Mendoza said Nov. 6.

Early voting allows residents to cast ballots at designated sites before the election. State law requires the county to provide early voting in its three largest municipalities and at Southern Illinois University Edwardsville.

Ming-Mendoza said she initially requested $66,000 for early voting during the two elections next year, the primary March 20 and the general election Nov. 6, but received no funding. After more discussions and hearings, the administration restored $58,000 for early voting in the final proposed budget. The County Board will vote on the budget Nov. 15 prior to the beginning of the fiscal year Dec. 1.

“They didn’t give me everything I asked for, but it was a heck of an increase based on where we started out, with nothing,” Ming-Mendoza said. “I’m grateful for that and I’m waiting to see what happens next Wednesday.”

Ming-Mendoza also successfully argued against a proposal to reduce the number of polling place judges to three during the primary. Although the state mandates five judges during general elections, the General Assembly passed a law in August allowing election authorities to operate with three judges for primaries.

Although legislators’ intent was to ease the burden of finding five qualified judges, Ming-Mendoza said the idea could lead to errors and long waits at the polls. For example, a Democrat and Republican judge are each required to verify voters’ signatures. Judges also help voters with same-day registration, leaving little room for absences in the three-judge system.

“We were successful in the argument that we presented and they replaced money back to the budget — not all of it — but as it stands right now, we are at four judges in the 225 precincts instead of three,” she said.

According to the county’s website, early primary voting will be available March 5-19 in Alton, Bethalto, Collinsville, Edwardsville, Godfrey, Granite City, Highland, Madison, Troy and Wood River. The ballots are not counted until after polling places have closed on Election Day.

“Madison County, from the beginning of early voting, has had sites throughout the county in all the communities,” Ming-Mendoza said. “Our voters are used to that convenience, and to just arbitrarily take it away from them I felt was the wrong thing to do.”

In an Oct. 30 press release, County Board Chairman Kurt Prenzler said the Finance and Government Operation Committee’s approval of the $145 million budget was an example of a bipartisan effort among Democrats and Republicans.

“It wasn’t easy, but in the end it was a cooperative effort by all,” he said.

The clerk’s budget includes $654,060 for administration and approximately $1.35 million for elections.

