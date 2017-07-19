County investigates dog euthanizations

EDWARDSVILLE ⸺ Two investigations are under way into the euthanizations of two dogs at the Madison County animal control facility.

Earlier this month, a family that adopted the dogs from the Metro East Humane Society wanted to return them to the organization because they were fighting. But the humane society didn't have space to take the dogs, so the family gave them to the county facility, where they were euthanized within 3 or 4 days despite an unofficial policy of a 10-day hold period, except for injured or dangerous animals.

County Board Chairman Kurt Prenzler said animal control managers and the state's attorney's office are investigating why the dogs were euthanized. So far, the county has not disciplined any employees.

Prenzler said the board's Public Safety Committee is formulating a policy that no animal is to be euthanized without written approval from the county's veterinarian. The committee is also working on a hold period policy.

“We're going back to make sure this doesn't happen again,” he said.

Spectators, some carrying pro-animal welfare signs, filled almost every board room seat and applauded after two speakers addressed the board about the incident.

“Multiple policies were broken,” Metro East Humane Society Executive Director Anne Schmidt said. “We demand those responsible be held accountable.”

Ledy VanKavage, senior legislative attorney with Best Friends Animal Society, asked the board to stop “the culture of killing that has permeated animal control.”

VanKavage is working with county officials to become a “no-kill” facility, meaning 90 percent of animals would be spared. Last year, the county euthanized 797 cats and 281 dogs, saving 39 percent of cats and 67 percent of dogs.

“I know we all can work together to save them all,” VanKavage said.

Appointments again spur controversy

Republicans joined Democrats in a 14-12 vote against appointing Susan Presswood, a Pontoon Beach resident who owns Granite City hair salon Tanglez, to the District 16 seat previously held by Helen Hawkins.

Alton Republican Raymond Wesley said he voted against the appointment because Presswood has no political experience and he didn't have enough information on the other candidates.

Hawkins recommended another candidate, Chris Hankins of Pontoon Beach, one of five who interviewed for the position.

With two members absent and the vacancy, the board voted 16-9 to appoint Mike Dixon and Kathy Goclan to the Granite City Regional Wastewater Treatment Board, replacing County Board member Kristen Novacich of Granite City and former County Board member Brenda Roosevelt. Novacich abstained from the vote.

Roosevelt told the board neither she nor Novacich resigned, and questioned why the administration was replacing them.

Granite City Democrat Art Asadorian also questioned the need for new appointees.

“I don't believe the positions are available yet,” he said.

Prenzler said the board never appointed Novacich or Roosevelt.

“The legal way to do this, very clearly, is for the chairman to appoint and the board to approve,” he said.

Edwardsville property sale

The board approved an intergovernmental agreement to sell 15.4 acres of property, adjacent to Illinois 159 between Harvard Drive and Governors Parkway, to the city of Edwardsville for approximately $5 million. If the city does not buy the property by Jan. 31, 2020, the agreement becomes void.

The sale proceeds will be used for capital projects, such as building repairs.

"We have facilities like the county jail that are in decline,” Granite City Democrat Michael Parkinson said.

Follow AdVantage News on Facebook and Twitter