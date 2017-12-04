County leaders kick off Illinois bicentennial

EDWARDSVILLE — Madison County gave a salute to the Illinois Bicentennial during a special flag-raising ceremony on Monday.

County Board chairman Kurt Prenzler read a proclamation kicking off the state’s 200th birthday celebration. Madison County joined other Illinois counties and communities across the state in hosting the event.

“Illinois became the 21st state to join the union on Dec. 3, 1818,” Prenzler said. “The bicentennial will pay tribute to the people, places and things across our state and what makes us great.”

Chief Judge David Hylla and Judges Dennis Ruth, Sarah Smith and Philip Alfred, along with Madison County Historical Museum Director Jon Parkins, who was dressed in period clothing, joined Prenzler at the flagpole. The ceremony took place in the courtyard between the Administration Building and Courthouse at 157 N. Main St., Edwardsville.

Prenzler said at one point, before Illinois became a state, most of its territory was Madison County.

“Madison County stretched all the way north of St. Louis and reached into parts of Wisconsin, Minnesota and Michigan,” he said. “Madison County was established in 1812, long before cities up north were even thought about. Edwardsville is the third-oldest city in the state and incorporated in 1819, just after Illinois became a state.”

The bicentennial is set to showcase Illinois’ influence on American history and culture, achievement and invention, business and art. Visit illinois200.com to find out more about the celebrations and events that will take place across the state during the next year.

