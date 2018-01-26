County offers annual tree sale

Look out the window — you’ll notice daily changes now that days are getting longer. Buds on trees are about to begin to plump. Look again and imagine the difference with some added trees. Now is a great time to plan the vertical side of landscaping at home.

Trees and shrubs pop up along property perimeters naturally, thanks to wind, birds, and other animals carrying seeds. One particularly common bird-distributed shrub is bush honeysuckle. These shrubs are always in view and easy to identify — multiple arching stalks of lined bark, protruding in every direction. If, as a homeowner, you enjoy the privacy a green line of shrubbery provides, you might consider cutting out the unplanned invasive bushes and replacing with a wildlife-friendly variety of trees and shrubs. Madison County Soil and Water Conservation District is offering an expanded selection at its annual tree sale in conjunction with its annual fish sale, and for the first time has some container trees to choose from. Trees are trending

The U.S. Forest Service performed a forest inventory, comparing U.S. acreage cleared of forests to acreage planted in forest. Between 1990 and 2010, while the nation lost 949,750 acres of trees, 18,995,000 acres were reforested. Doubling our national tree space does more good for our country than we might realize — especially as the wind blows. The U.S. Forest Service data shows that trees in the Kansas City area clean 26,000 tons of air pollution annually, while a north wind should carry 18,000 tons less pollution from Chicago, thanks to trees. On a more personal level, a North Carolina State University study found that one large tree can provide a day’s supply of oxygen for up to four people. This shows trees are a premium air filter.

Techno-trees

Whether you prefer a rambling, untamed wilderness to separate your yard from the rest of the block, or an inviting, manicured woodland, spring is a great time to spruce up your landscape. For those wanting to replace unintended stands of weedy shrubs, the “microforest” model might be the way to go. Microforests came as an idea to Toyota industrial engineer Shubhendu Sharma while he observed the Toyota assembly line process. Toyota’s “heijunka” production system puts several models of cars on the same assembly line, allowing the company to build an everchanging number of car types. As the market changes for different vehicles, the scale of production changes, keeping the factory at top efficiency. Sharma left Toyota to start his company Afforestt, which promotes maximizing vertical productivity of small outdoor spaces. Aside from creating a green screen of privacy, these microforests produce fruit, bird and pollinator habitat, and energy savings with cool shade. In this way, a strategic little forest can be much more productive than property borders left to nature’s design.

Tips for spring planting

Many species of trees thrive with a spring planting — especially shrubs and smaller understory trees like dogwood and redbud. Planting in early April, before seedling buds open their leaves is less stressful on a tree than when it is in full bloom. With the whole growing season to establish, regularly watered new trees should last for years — maybe a lifetime.

Gentle handling of young trees is very important. Young trees should be held and carried like you would hold a puppy — support from below. Never carry a tree by its trunk or branches.

The depth and size of the planting hole is also important. Dig the hole two to three times wider than the root mass. Use the same soil that came out of the hole, putting it back into the hole when the tree is planted. Be careful not to dig the hole too deep or the tree will decline through the summer. A good measure is to find the top-most root where it emerges from the trunk. Measure the distance from that point down to the bottom of the root mass. Digging the hole just shy of that measurement will create perfect placement. If you find the soil too hard or compacted, drill holes in the bottom of the hole for the roots to penetrate.

Annual tree and fish sale at Madison County SWCD

Every year, Madison County Soil and Water Conservation District offers several species of bareroot trees at its tree and fish fundraiser. This year, the number of species has expanded to 10, with four container options, including one shrub. Conifers white pine and Norway spruce are offered in bare root, as always. Deciduous bare root choices are bald cypress, bur oak, sugar maple and shellbark hickory. Container choices are northern red oak, eastern redbud, white flowering dogwood and American beautyberry. If local residents are interested in other species of container trees, SWCD will try to accommodate. Trees can be ordered until March 30, with a pickup date of April 13 at the Madison County SWCD office at 7205 Marine Road in Edwardsville. Questions about the sale can be answered by staff at (618) 656-7300, ext. 3, or by visiting the Madison County SWCD Facebook page, where the tree and fish order forms are available for download.

