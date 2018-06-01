County offers free hazardous waste collection

EDWARDSVILLE | Madison County will offer residents two free household hazardous waste collection days.

The Planning and Development Department will host the first collection event from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, June 23, at the Gateway Conference Center, 1 Gateway Drive in Collinsville.

“Due to anticipated high turnout, an advanced pre-registration is mandatory for attending,” resource management coordinator Kim Petzing said.

The county partners with the city of Collinsville and the Gateway Conference Center to host the first collection. The event is open to Madison County and all Collinsville residents.

Petzing said staff are working to schedule the second event in Wood River. She said the day would be sometime in September, but the exact date is still to be determined.

Collections are for residential waste only. Business waste is not accepted.

“To ensure safety and efficiency, a reservation is required to drop off materials,” Petzing said. “This will alleviate the long wait times, which lasted up to three hours at past collection events. The advance registration system allows 12 cars to enter every 15 minutes throughout the day.”

Petzing said residents who have reservations are encouraged to bring not only their household hazardous waste, but others as well.

A limited number of spaces are available, and reservations will be accepted on a first-come, first-serve basis. Residents without computer access can call the Madison County Recycling Hotline at (618) 296-6647 to reserve their spot.

Items that can be disposed include oil-based paints, pesticide, cleaning solvents, paint thinners, hobby chemicals, antifreeze, pool chemicals, household batteries, items containing mercury such as thermostats and thermometers; herbicides, motor oil, old gasoline, lawn fertilizers and chemicals; empty propane tanks, lead acid batteries, and fluorescent lights.

Items not allowed for disposal include latex paint, used tires, ammunition, agricultural waste, explosives, fireworks, fire extinguishers, smoke detectors, farm machinery oil, business or biohazard waste.

Funding for the events comes from the county’s landfill tipping fees. For more information, call (618) 296-6647.

