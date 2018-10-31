County official seeks to prevent radioactive waste dumping

Futrell

Madison County officials are concerned about possible hazardous waste contamination and the potential health effects on residents.

Madison County Board member James Futrell of East Alton said with the recent announcement by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency about the cleanup of the West Lake Landfill Superfund site in Bridgeton, Mo., he would like to prevent problems at the Roxana Landfill. Republic Services own both landfills.

Last month, after years of bureaucratic inaction and escalating frustration and concern from Bridgeton and nearby communities, the EPA settled on a strategy to clean up the radioactive waste at the Superfund site in Bridgeton.

“My concern is that hazardous radioactive waste was brought to the Roxana Landfill and what it could mean for Madison County and the residents who live near it,” Futrell said.

Futrell said there were media reports several years ago that the Roxana Landfill accepted radioactive materials, despite not having a license to do so. The media reported that a letter from federal authorities outlined that the landfill accepted radionuclides and other radioactive waste from a landfill in Missouri.

The Illinois EPA received a complaint that Roxana accepted waste or other materials from the Bridgeton Landfill that was suspected to be radioactive; however, following an investigation the Illinois Environmental Protection Agency determined it to be non-radioactive.

“Look how long it took to declare there was a problem at the West Lake Landfill,” Futrell said. “We need to monitor the situation to make sure not even a load of dirt is brought to the Roxana Landfill from the Bridgeton Landfill. We should also review existing local, state and federal regulations and work with authorities to not only strengthen the current rules, but also enact any new laws necessary to protect the health and safety of our residents.”

According to the EPA there are more than 1,800 Superfund sites across the country, including three in Madison County, including the former Chemetco in Hartford and two in Granite City — Jennison-Wright Corp. and NL Industries/Taracorp Lead Smelter.

“Often times it takes years before anything is done, and sometimes it can be too late for the people who live near a contaminated site,” Futrell said. “The residents of Madison County deserve our attention when it comes to these matters.”

“Pursuant to the permit issued by Illinois EPA, the Republic Services Roxana Landfill is prohibited from accepting radioactive waste for disposal,” Kim Biggs, the Illinois EPA’s public information officer, has stated. “Illinois EPA is not aware of the facility accepting any radioactive waste.”

She has acknowledged, however, that the Roxana Landfill has been slapped with complaints of unsanctioned radioactive dumping.

Additionally, a letter originating from the Federal Office of Nuclear Material Safety and Safeguards, part of the Nuclear Regulatory Commission, indicates that several years ago, the landfill accepted radionuclide and other radioactive waste from a landfill and waste transfer site on the Missouri side of the Mississippi River.

The Republic Services Roxana Landfill is south of the intersection of Old Edwardsville Road and Bender Road between Section Line Road and Cahokia Road. Along the southern border of the landfill runs the Cahokia Diversion Canal, a tributary of the Mississippi River. Just downstream of the landfill, at the edge of the Cahokia Diversion Canal, is found the Roxana Water Works.

Follow AdVantage on Facebook and Twitter