County officials considering lawsuit against opioid manufacturers

Photo by Jason White (From left) Judiciary Committee Chairman Mike Walters, State's Attorney Tom Gibbons and Coroner Steve Nonn listen to Highland EMS Chief Brian Wilson as he talks about the opioid epidemic's effects on his agency on Friday in the Madison County Administration Building in Edwardsville.

Paramedics scramble to get a dying overdose victim to a hospital, only to hear police dispatched to another overdose at the house they just left. A police officer has to be revived after he contacts fentanyl, a potent opioid that can be absorbed through the skin, while responding to an overdose.

It sounds like fiction, but it's happening on the streets and in the homes of Madison County. In response, the county's elected officials are considering joining a national trend of local governments taking legal action against opioid manufacturers to recoup the epidemic's financial costs.

The Madison County Board's Judiciary Committee met on Friday to discuss the issue. Financial compensation from a lawsuit would be used for drug treatment, education and other measures the County Board determines.

Jersey and St. Clair counties filed lawsuits earlier this year alleging pharmaceutical companies misled consumers about the risks of commonly prescribed painkillers. Paul Hanly, a shareholder with the Alton-based Simmons Hanly Conroy law firm, told the committee he expects 1,000 counties nationwide will take similar actions within a year.

“If you don't sue, you don't get to participate,” he said.

Hanly traced the crisis' origin to the late 1990s, when drug manufacturer Purdue Pharma began a campaign to persuade doctors OxyContin was safe to prescribe for chronic pain. For a century, health practitioners had confined opioid-based medication to surgical applications and end-of-life cancer patients. In 2007, the company agreed to pay $600 million in civil and criminal penalties and three of its executives pleaded guilty to federal charges of misbranding, according to a New York Times article.

“That's why we are where we are today,” Hanly said.

Ann Callis, former Third Judicial Circuit chief judge and a lawyer with Edwardsville law firm Goldenberg Heller & Antognoli, said the County Board would pass a resolution declaring the opioid epidemic a nuisance, and damages from the suit would establish a nuisance abatement fund. Her firm represents Jersey County in its lawsuit.

Callis, a Granite City native, served as a Madison County judge for 18 years.

“I saw firsthand the devastation of this opioid epidemic,” Callis said. “I can assure the citizens I will fight for them in this lawsuit.”

Don Weber, a former Madison County's state's attorney, told the committee he'd like to see more emphasis on convicting drug dealers. He said trial lawyers' financial gains in such lawsuits far outweigh those of local governments, and said Callis and Hanly both represent firms with ties to Democratic politicians.

“The trial lawyers are going to take home $200 million and we're going to get $400,000 for drug treatment,” he said.

He said the county shouldn't hire a firm that financially supports any political party and should impose a cap on legal fees.

State's Attorney Tom Gibbons pointed to the county's drug court, where nonviolent offenders receive treatment, and a task force to educate high school and middle school students as efforts making an impact but said the battle is far from won.

“We have shown the rest of the state and the world … that you can alter the outcome of people's lives,” he said. “This is a problem that will persist until we as a community address it with a full-court press.

“Every single day, we as taxpayers are footing the bill for the opioid epidemic,” he said.

Coroner Steve Nonn said as of Oct. 30, his office had recorded 69 total overdose deaths, and in 17 days this month added 7 more – including 2 on Friday. Wood River police and fire department personnel responded to at least 5 overdoses, including the death of a 28-year-old man, in a 12-hour period Friday. Police say the overdoses were caused by cocaine mixed with fentanyl, which can be 10,000 times more potent than morphine.

“We have to remember that dead person was loved by somebody,” Nonn said. “This is a tragedy that's affecting all of us.”

Godfrey Republican Mike Walters, chairman of the Judiciary Committee, said discussions about litigation's merits will continue. He said he wants to hear the pharmaceutical companies' side of the story.

“I don't want to see people that didn't cause the problem being sued,” he said. “We've got to find out which ones are the bad apples.”

Walters and other committee members said they have watched loved ones struggle with addiction.

“This doesn't discriminate,” Bethalto Republican committee member Chrissy Dutton said. “Anyone can fall to this.”

