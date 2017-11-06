County officials encourage more companies to bid on building projects

EDWARDSVILLE — Madison County is planning $10.6 million in capital projects in the upcoming year and businesses are encouraged to bid on the work.

Director of Facilities Management Rob Schmidt said when county projects go out for bid, very few contractors or companies submit bids.

“I’m not sure why that is,” Schmidt said. “I don’t know if it’s because of how things were done concerning advertisements of projects in the past and if they didn’t know about them. I want to change that and encourage more people to submit bids.”

Schmidt said upcoming work will vary depending on project type and complexity. He said the fiscal year 2018 budgeted capital projects include the jail renovation design and construction, fire alarm replacement, carpet replacement, repair and repaving of parking lots and curbs, HVAC replacement and repairs, ADA ramps, boiler replacement, roof repairs, tuckpointing and more.

“Madison County is essentially under new management,” Mick Madison, County Board member and chair of the Facilities Management Committee, said.

Madison said contractors that may have preconceived notions about doing business can be assured that the county wants to be all-inclusive and no favorites will be played in the bidding process.

“We want our taxpayers to get a good deal,” he said. “The county will be spending millions of dollars on projects. We want to see more bids come in from contractors, architectural and engineering firms.

He said officials understand bidding on government projects can be an arduous and costly task; however, the county is taking steps to improve the process for businesses bidding on projects, especially those that include grant funding.

Anyone interested in bidding can visit co.madison.il.us. Bids can be found under the Administrative Services Department. Those who want to be notified of when bids are put up can click on the red “subscribe for page updates” button and provide an email address.

Madison County promotes equal opportunity in procurement of services and the awarding of contracts. Businesses owned by women, minorities and individuals with disabilities are encouraged to submit bids and proposals.

