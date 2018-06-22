County plans to incorporate energy efficiency into jail renovation

EDWARDSVILLE — With the Madison County Jail renovation about to start, officials are planning to incorporate energy efficiency into the construction design, which could bring a substantial financial savings.

Director of Facilities Rob Schmidt said he met recently with an Ameren Illinois energy adviser to discuss cash incentives the county could receive on the jail project. He said Ameren offers an energy efficiency program for public facilities.

Schmidt informed the Facilities Committee earlier this month that the program offers assistance for installing LED lighting and making HVAC and water heater upgrades, along with assistance with new construction/renovation.

“These are similar to changes someone would make in their home,” Schmidt said.

He said by switching the lighting and making mechanical upgrades, the county would see an annual cost savings on its utility bills. In an informational flier presented to Schmidt by Ameren Illinois, Olin Brass took part in the energy efficiency program and the company received $530,000 in incentives and benefited by $1 million in annual savings.

The county could also receive a grant that would pay for a coordinator that would oversee the energy efficiency plan.

“Ameren Illinois offers a program for in-house resources,” Schmidt said. “If our staffing is stretched too thin, a grant could provide money to hire a project manager to help us move our energy projects forward. The funding amount varies based on the estimated energy savings.”

The Facilities Department is also working in coordination with Planning and Development’s Resource Management Team to identify what the county can do to implement more green initiatives as well.

“We are looking into everything as a way to save costs toward being energy-efficient,” Schmidt said.

County Board member Tom McRae of Bethalto, a member of the Facilities Management Committee, said he appreciates Schmidt’s hard work to find incentives made available by Ameren.

“This is a common sense way of saving taxpayers money,” McRae said.

Construction on the jail renovation is set to start in July.

Follow AdVantage on Facebook and Twitter